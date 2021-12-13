Inside a N.H. hospital during the state's bleakest moment in the COVID pandemic

New Hampshire is at its toughest moment of the coronavirus pandemic right now, though that may be hard to tell walking around supermarkets or visiting restaurants.

But inside of hospitals, the spike in COVID-19 infected patients is at crisis levels, with the National Guard and FEMA being called in to assist.

NHPR was allowed inside one facility, Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, where reporter Todd Bookman spoke with doctors and nurses about the strain of the moment.

Jessica Marchand has been a nurse since 2006. She says during the rushes lately, they’ve had to make decisions about who can get upgraded to the ICU, and who needs to stay in the ER to wait for a bed to open up. Those are the kinds of choices they never have had to make before.

Here's what she said about it:

"When decisions like that are being made, somebody is going to suffer at some point or another. There are people who fall through the cracks, who aren’t getting that same level of care and it kills us as nurses because we went to school to do that, we are ingrained in our community. Like, we care about the people that we care for and when you don’t have the ability to provide that care, it kills you. It kills you in your 12-hour shift on your feet, and then it kills you in the other 16 hours when you try to go home and be present to your family. Because a lot of us, we are from this community. Because a lot of us are from this community, these are our people, these are our people. These are our neighbors, our friends. And it just hurts when you can’t provide that same care that you expect, the same care that you would want to give, and you would want your family to receive. And it kills you when people aren’t willing to just roll up their arm and get vaccinated, when the evidence is there. You know, it’s hard."

