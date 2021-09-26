Clock Now Ticking For N.H. Police Officers On 'Laurie List' To Challenge Their Placement

The process to make New Hampshire's secret list of police officers with credibility issues public is now underway, and the names of some officers on to so-called "Laurie list" could be made public for the first time by the end of this year.

For more on New Hampshire's "Laurie List," listen to NHPR's podcast "The List."

A new law requires the state to make the list of police officers with potential credibility issues available to anyone to look at. But it also gives officers currently on the list a chance to contest their placement on the list before it goes public.

Letters from the state went out to current and formers officers on the list at the end of last week.

Geoffrey Ward with the Attorney General's Office says, under a new state law, that notification starts a countdown for officers on the list.

“They have, depending on when they went on to the list, either 90 or 180 days to file a lawsuit challenging their placement on the list.”

Any officer who contests their placement on the list will not be made public until their lawsuit is resolved.

