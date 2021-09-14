Family Planning Contracts Come Up For Executive Council Vote, With Republicans Controlling Outcome

The Executive Council will vote on whether to extend contracts for family planning services during Wednesday’s meeting, with Republicans holding the votes to block the money.

The proposed contract extensions would fund reproductive health services for approximately 7,000 lower-income residents who receive care at more than a dozen facilities statewide, including five Planned Parenthood locations.

Republicans on the council have recently threatened to block the contracts, something state health officials warn would lead to more unplanned pregnancies and health disparities.

Earlier this year, the budget signed into law by Gov. Chris Sununu contained a provision mandating a financial audit of reproductive health facilities to ensure no public funds are paying for abortion-related services.

State officials worked to fast-track those financial reviews this summer, which are likely to be discussed during Wednesday’s meeting.

DHHS did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday on where those audits currently stand.

If awarded, the mix of state and federal money would fund services including birth control, STI treatment and cancer screenings for low-income residents. The money is not allowed to be used for abortion services.

“Not authorizing this request could remove the safety net of services that improve birth outcomes, prevent unplanned pregnancy and reduce health disparities, which could lead to poor health and economic outcomes for individuals and increase the cost of health care for New Hampshire citizens,” Lori Shibinette, commissioner for the Department of Health and Human Services, wrote in the contract proposal.

In addition to the five Planned Parenthood locations, funds would also be awarded to Amoskeag Health in Manchester, Concord Hospital’s Family Health Center, Coos County Family Health, Equality Health Center in Concord, Lovering Health Center in Greenland, and Lamprey Health Care in Nashua. The council will vote separately on a related contract with Community Action Program, Belknap-Merrimack Counties. In total, the contracts are valued at around $640,000.

Similar family planning contracts have been debated by the council in previous years. The six-month contract extension would be retroactive, covering July 1 through the end of the calendar year.

Along with the financial audit provision in the recently signed budget, Republicans also passed a ban on abortions after 24 weeks with no exceptions for rape or incest, as well as criminal penalties for abortion providers who violate the provision and a mandatory ultrasound.

