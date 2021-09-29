N.H. Executive Council Meeting Postponed Due To Safety Concerns Over Protesters

A crowd of protesters shut down Wednesday's Executive Council meeting, as state officials said they feared for their safety.

The protesters, who numbered in the dozens, effectively took over the meeting at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College. They had gathered to oppose contracts that would bring more federal money to the state to expand COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

Their yelling led several officials from the Department of Health and Human Services to leave the meeting, escorted by state police, according to Gov. Chris Sununu.

In a statement, Sununu called the protesters "unruly" and said, “I will not put members of the Executive Council or State Agencies in harm's way."

Executive Council meetings, which take place every two weeks, are typically temperate events, though the presence of protesters on any number of issues is not unusual. However, this is the first time in recent memory that protests have forced the cancellation of a meeting.

Executive Councilor David Wheeler said state employees feared for their lives. Videos from the scene showed several dozen people chanting and one protester yelling, "Mission Accomplished!" when the meeting cancellation was announced.

Several protesters said their goal Wednesday was to delay a $27 million contract before the Executive Council that would create 13 temporary positions aimed at increasing New Hampshire's vaccination rate, and cover other related vaccine equipment and supplies.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

