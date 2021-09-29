Sununu Criticizes ‘Unruly And Aggressive’ COVID Protesters; Four New COVID-19 Testing Sites To Open In N.H.

The state Department of Health and Human Services is in contract negotiations with a private vendor to open four new testing sites for COVID-19 around the state, Health Commissioner Lori Shibinette said.

Speaking at a press conference in Concord, Shibbinette said these sites would be funded by federal dollars and run by private companies, though she didn’t offer location specifics beyond “some of the cities or if there is a known gap in testing.”

The tests would be polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests, rather than antigen tests. PCR tests can take longer to yield results, but are often considered more accurate.

Gov. Chris Sununu also said he had communicated with the White House about a shortage of COVID antigen tests in the state.

At the press conference, Sununu also condemned the actions of protesters that caused the postponement of Wednesday’s Executive Council. The protesters, part of an escalating COVID protest movement, were opposed to a state contract to expand vaccination efforts. Yelling and threats from the protesters led several state health department employees to leave the meeting, under police escort.

“We will not allow our state employees to be put in harm’s way for simply doing their jobs,” Sununu said, echoing a statement he released earlier in the day. “That is not what New Hampshire is about.”

All the available evidence shows that any of the three vaccines from COVID-19 is safe and effective at preventing the spread of COVID-19, which has killed over 1,450 Granite Staters.