Hundreds gather in Concord as part of nationwide 'Abortion Justice Rally'

Supporters of abortion rights gathered at rallies across New Hampshire on Saturday as part of a nationwide Women's March to protest laws restricting and banning abortion.

Those laws include Texas' recent ban on nearly all abortions and Mississippi's ban on most abortions after fifteen weeks, which will soon be before the U.S Supreme Court.

But speakers at the rally in Concord were quick to point out restrictions happening in New Hampshire too. This includes a new law that requires people to get ultrasounds before accessing an abortion and bans abortion after 24 weeks.

"This is the worst it's been, and we need to fight back," said U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster.

Among the crowd was 12-year old Milly Brunette, holding a sign that read #GirlPower, with her mother, Libby.

"It's not really anybody's business but a woman and her doctor, and everyone else needs to butt out of it, frankly," said Libby Brunette.

1 of 3 — Abortionrally.jpg Milly Brunette (left) with her mom Libby Brunette at an abortion rights rally in Concord. Sarah Gibson 2 of 3 — Abortionrally2.jpg The Equality Health Center in Concord is one of several reproductive and sexual health clinics that lost funding in a recent Executive Council vote. Sarah Gibson 3 of 3 — Abortionrally3 Ivy Barboza, of Manchester, came to the Concord statehouse as part of the nationwide Abortion Justice Rally. Sarah Gibson

She said she was not surprised New Hampshire lawmakers and activists opposed to abortion rights are making strides.

"I feel like our political spectrum tends to ebb and flow and we're on that unfortunate upswing where, when there's a push for rights, then there's the opposite push to squelch those rights," she said.

Speakers also denounced the Executive Council's recent vote to stop funding for some reproductive health clinics.

Gov. Chris Sununu says he wants to bring those contacts back for another vote.

But Dalia Vidunas, director of the Equality Health Center in Concord, said if they lose state funding, they anticipate charging higher for many services other than abortion.

"All of our pricing will change; our sliding fee scale will change; everything will have to change by then," she said. "We're trying to hold off until then. I don't know if we'll be able to financially."

In January, the state's ultrasound mandate will kick in. Vidunas says that means people seeking abortions might start having to pay for a $400 ultrasound too.

