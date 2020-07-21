 As N.H. Continues COVID Ban On Reusable Bags, Some Say Politics Is Trumping Science | New Hampshire Public Radio

As N.H. Continues COVID Ban On Reusable Bags, Some Say Politics Is Trumping Science

By 1 hour ago
  • This reporter's under-the-sink plastic bag collection has exploded during the pandemic.
    This reporter's under-the-sink plastic bag collection has exploded during the pandemic.
    Annie Ropeik / NHPR

Massachusetts recently announced that it was ending its pandemic moratorium on reusable shopping bags, saying towns could go back to reinforcing their bans on single-use plastic bags. 

Meanwhile, New Hampshire and many other states are still not letting shoppers bring their reusable bags to stores. But is that actually helping to slow the spread of coronavirus?


This story is part of By Degrees, NHPR's climate change reporting project. Click here to share your ideas and questions for what we should cover next. 

Elizabeth Shelly's "bag of bags" has been growing since the state's reusable bag moratorium began in March.
Credit Courtesy Elizabeth Shelly

The answer is complicated – and it’s been frustrating for residents like Elizabeth Shelly of Manchester. She says her bag of bags has been growing steadily since the pandemic began. 

“They come home, they get balled up, they go somewhere, and they live there until they get thrown out,” she says.

Shelly used to grocery shop with reusable cloth and plastic bags. But since the early days of New Hampshire's coronavirus response in mid-March, her bags have not been allowed in stores. Clerks have to give out single-use paper or plastic bags instead. 

The rule came out of the fear that the virus can live on certain surfaces – including plastic – carrying COVID-19 from people’s homes, to store workers and other customers.

The science around that is still developing. 

But Shelly is worried the pandemic has interrupted a good habit for her and a lot of other people. She was just beginning to get consistent about bringing her reusable bags with her every time she shopped.

Get NHPR stories about climate change and the coronavirus delivered to your inbox. Sign up for our newsletters today.

“I think this will have long-term implications for the habitualizing of using reusables and keeping it on one’s mind,” she says. “It’s hard to these days – there’s so much going on around us to make environment anywhere near the forefront.”

Credit Sara Plourde, NHPR

So do reusable bags actually help spread coronavirus?

Epidemiologist John Nwangu is based at Southern Connecticut University and investigates disease outbreaks all over the globe for the World Health Organization.

He says current research shows the virus can live on surfaces like plastic, metal and cloth. 

“However, the chances are not as high as the communication of the virus through droplets,” he says. “And of course the droplet comes out of the mouth or the nose.” 

Nwangwu joined more than 100 experts who signed a letter, spearheaded by Greenpeace in June, saying the science shows reusable bags are safe as long as they’re cleaned between uses.

The letter says it would be safer regardless to have customers handle and bag their own groceries during the pandemic.

John Nwangwu is an infectious disease expert who signed a letter from scientists saying reusable bags are safe during the pandemic as long as they are cleaned between uses.
Credit Shrilaraune / Wikimedia Commons

And Nwangwu says the best protection is one some stores are now requiring: workers and shoppers wearing face masks.  

“With the reusable bags not being primary source of infection but rather secondary, I wouldn’t spend my time worrying too much about that,” he says. “However, mask is primary. It’s important.” 

Like many states, New Hampshire has had a complete ban on reusable bags since the start of the pandemic – but still only a recommendation, not a requirement, for people to wear masks. 

NHPR is doubling down on covering climate change. Support this work - make a donation today.

Judith Enck is a former regional administrator for the Environmental Protection Agency, and the founder of the Vermont-based group Beyond Plastics. She sees politics in that. 

“The plastics lobbyists did not miss a beat in exploiting the coronavirus to their financial benefit,” Enck says.

At the start of the pandemic, the plastic sector was already fighting a rising number of local and state bans on single-use plastic bags. On March 18, the industry trade group asked federal regulators to speak out against these bans in light of new fears about coronavirus. 

Judith Enck is the former EPA administrator for New York and a visiting scholar on plastic pollution at Bennington College. She founded the nonprofit Beyond Plastics.
Credit Bennington College

On March 21, Governor Chris Sununu banned the use of reusable bags for as long as New Hampshire stays in a state of emergency.

He’s pushed back on calls to lift that ban even as other states have done so, saying it’s important to move slowly as we “flex” open the economy. 

“I think there’s a value in being cautious about what we do,” Sununu said at a press conference in late June.

Environmental advocates say they see the value in caution around coronavirus – but they don’t want to lose the awareness that’s grown recently around plastic as a climate change issue. 

Plastic comes from crude oil, so demand for it drives more extraction -- in particular, gas fracking, which generates a byproduct called ethane used in many plastics. More new facilities that process this chemical are being cited near low-income neighborhoods and communities of color.  

Environmental Protection Agency data shows that the vast majority of plastic ends up in landfills or, less often, is incinerated for energy recovery -- either way, creating more planet-warming emissions.

Only 9% of plastic ever produced has been recycled, according to a 2017 study, and only 10% of those plastics have been recycled more than once.  When plastic pollution in the form of litter or microplastics ends in the oceans, soil and air, it can be harmful to fragile ecosystems and human health. 

And recent industry data shows that plastic production is the main driver of future demand for fossil fuels. 

A sign in the Hannaford grocery store in Exeter notifies customers of the reusable bag ban during the pandemic.
Credit Annie Ropeik / NHPR

Still, some hope the reusable bag bans of COVID-19 will stick around.

John Dumais leads the New Hampshire Grocers Association. He says the answer to the waste issue lies in those plastic bag return bins you see in some grocery stores – a recycling method also often pushed by the plastics industry. 

The EPA says only about 5% of plastic bags are actually recycled, and environmental groups argue the real number is likely even lower. 

Still, Dumais says people could take more advantage of that option.

For one thing, plastic bags are cheaper for his stores to provide than paper. And he says his industry has always felt reusable bags are unsanitary - and that you can’t guarantee people will clean them. 

“I don’t see that we would ever be 100% supporting that they come back,” Dumais says. “Wouldn’t you think you’d understand that maybe that wasn’t a good idea in the beginning?”

Though environmental advocates and waste-conscious residents might disagree, for now, at least in New Hampshire, the moratorium on reusable bags will remain in place.  

Tags: 
Climate Change
Plastics
Trash & Landfills
Recycling
Climate & Business
Climate Politics
Climate Policy
COVID-19 & Climate
Climate & Health
Coronavirus Coverage
Coronavirus Coverage - Environment
NH Politics
Chris Sununu

Related Content

Lebanon Landfill's 11-Family Compost Pilot Diverts One Ton Of Food Scraps

By Jul 17, 2020
Daniela Allee / NHPR

Earlier this year, the city of Lebanon gave a small group of residents the chance to bring not their trash and recyclables to the local landfill, but their compost too.

It makes Lebanon one of a few cities in the state helping residents reduce food waste, which is a major contributor to climate change.


Portsmouth City Council Approves Ban On Styrofoam Disposables

By Oct 8, 2019
Dan Tuohy / NHPR

Portsmouth became the latest U.S. city to ban the use of some disposable plastic containers after the City Council voted Monday night to outlaw Styrofoam city-wide.

Supporters of the new law say they believe it’s the first of its kind in New Hampshire.

The ordinance will take effect at the end of next year. It’ll ban most Portsmouth businesses – except some nonprofits – from distributing single-use Styrofoam.

It’ll also ban the distribution of single-use plastic straws and containers, but only on city property.

By Degrees: How Do Climate Justice and Racial Justice Intersect?

By The Exchange Jul 14, 2020
Annie Ropeik

Just as more people than ever were beginning to wake up to the climate emergency, our lives collided with the coronavirus pandemic and a generational reckoning on racial justice. As part of NHPR's climate change reporting initiative, By Degrees, we discuss the overlap between climate justice and racial justice. We explore where environmental racism and injustice occur in our state and our region, and examine the challenges and solutions that these intersecting crises are bringing to light. Can our response to climate change address systemic racism and improve the lives of marginalized people? 

Air date: Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

How Is N.H. Causing, Experiencing And Responding To Climate Change?

By & Jul 13, 2020
CSPAN

To kick off NHPR's new reporting project By Degrees, we're unpacking the basics of how climate change is already affecting life in New Hampshire, and how the state is contributing to and responding to the problem. 

Rachel Cleetus is the policy director for the Union of Concerned Scientists' Climate and Energy Program, based in Massachusetts.