-
A continuación, lee las noticias del lunes 2 de agosto.También puedes escuchar haciendo click en el audio.Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro guión para nuestras grabaciones. Tenlo en cuenta si ves algunas anotaciones diferentes.
-
N.H. will keep its state primary in early September instead of shifting it to early August.
-
-
A continuación, lee y escucha las noticias del viernes 16 de julio. También puedes escuchar haciendo click en el audio. Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro…
-
At NHPR, we’re aware that it’s July 2021. We just put the 2020 election and the legislative session behind us. But the midterm elections are coming in…
-
Gov. Chris Sununu says he could be open to revisiting, in a matter of months, the new requirement that every abortion in New Hampshire be preceded by an…
-
There’s been a lot of public debate over police reform this past year, with Republican Gov. Chris Sununu and many New Hampshire lawmakers vowing to make…
-
After the passage of a new state budget that put restrictions on teaching and trainings on topics like structural racism and sexism, more than half the…
-
Over half of Gov. Chris Sununu’s Advisory Council on Diversity and Inclusion resigned on Tuesday, condemning the governor's decision to sign into law a…
-
A continuación, lee las noticias del viernes 25 de junio y la conversación con Adrián Terroba, aficionado del senderismo.También puedes escuchar haciendo…