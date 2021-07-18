-
Portsmouth is the first community in the state to ban some single-use plastics as of Thursday, but the city’s new rules won’t be fully enforced just…
Portsmouth is closer to postponing its first-in-the-state ban on certain single-use plastics, after the city council voted Monday to advance the proposed…
A continuación, encuentra las noticias del lunes 7 de diciembre. Puedes escucharlas haciendo click en el audio o leerlas.Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro…
Reusable shopping bags will be allowed again at New Hampshire grocery stores, after Gov. Chris Sununu lifted the state’s COVID-19 ban on reusable bags…
Massachusetts recently announced that it was ending its pandemic moratorium on reusable shopping bags, saying towns could go back to reinforcing their…
House lawmakers advanced bills today, over Republican objections, to limit the use of plastic straws and Styrofoam containers.One bill would ban Styrofoam…
State lawmakers will try again to pass restrictions on single-use plastic items in the coming legislative session.The House last year approved a bill…
Portsmouth became the latest U.S. city to ban the use of some disposable plastic containers after the City Council voted Monday night to outlaw Styrofoam…
Portsmouth's city council voted Monday night to begin considering a local ban on some single-use plastic products. It targets Styrofoam and it also…
The state Senate Wednesday rejected two bills aimed at restricting single-use plastics in New Hampshire.The Senate killed one proposal to require food…