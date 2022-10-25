-
The bacteria can be harmful to humans and animals, so here are a few tips on what to look for if you’re looking to cool off in lakes or ponds in the state.
A new report finds some climate impacts are already irreversible and will last for many decades to come. It calls for far more money to help countries prepare for the growing risks they face.
President Biden is speaking to reporters from the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow. Watch his remarks live.
Under the Paris climate deal, exports of oil, gas and coal don't count toward a country's emissions. That's coming in for scrutiny as leaders gather for another global climate summit.
Three Storms, A Bucket, A Stress Test: 10 Years Later, What Tropical Storm Irene Says About Climate Change In N.H. Now"We are now beginning to be able to attribute the change in extreme events to a changing climate," a researcher at Hubbard Brook Experimental Forest in North Woodstock told us.
A student quoted in the study told researchers, “People will talk about the polar bears dying before they talk about brown people breathing in dangerous air.”
The new Union of Concerned Scientists study says projected temperature increases by mid-century will give New Hampshire at least one day a year with the kind of heat that prompts federal agencies to call for safety precautions or a stop to work in outdoor jobs.
Sununu has lately been a vocal supporter of wind as a climate change solution, but hasn’t issued the mandates many other East Coast states have used to require their utilities to buy into planned offshore projects.
The state says current wind patterns are again blowing high concentrations of fine particle air pollution across the country and into New England, from huge ongoing fires in Canada and the Pacific Northwest.
A smoke advisory was in place in New Hampshire through Wednesday morning, while Merrimack Station burned coal to generate electricity.
The report said energy employers in New Hampshire are more optimistic than most about restoring those jobs in the coming year, but the efficiency sector is still concerned that an ongoing regulatory delay in the state could hold them back.