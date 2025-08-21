© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

By Degrees: Covering Climate Change

NH plans to resume EV charging buildout based on new federal guidance

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mara Hoplamazian
Published August 21, 2025 at 4:51 PM EDT
The buildout of public electric vehicle charging stations along major roads in New Hampshire is slated to move forward, after federal officials released new guidance this month for a program that funds those projects.

The National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program, or NEVI, was suspended in February after the Trump Administration announced they were doing a review of the program.

New Hampshire is set to receive about $17 million through NEVI, which was part of the Biden-era Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The funding is meant to help states build out networks of EV charging stations along major highways and state routes.

Unlike many of the other climate measures created by the Biden Administration, Congress has not reversed course on NEVI, despite statements from President Trump that the program is wasteful.

U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said he did not agree with the aims of the program, but would respect the will of Congress and “make sure this program uses federal resources efficiently.”

The new federal guidelines for NEVI allow for more flexibility on where states locate charging stations. They also eliminate several requirements, including requirements for states to consult with rural and underserved communities, address emergency evacuation plans and snow removal, and demonstrate how their implementation will “promote strong labor, safety training and installation standards.”

New Hampshire officials said they are revising their plans to align with the new guidance. Once it is approved, state officials say they will begin work on the program’s second phase: completing EV charging infrastructure on designated priority roads.

Three projects from phase one of the program that have already been approved by the state’s Executive Council – chargers in Tilton, Rochester, and Sanbornville – are moving forward into the design phase. A fourth project, a charger in Woodstock, is expected to be submitted to the council for approval in the coming months.

