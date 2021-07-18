Climate Politics

-
A number of New Hampshire towns is looking at community power as a way to provide energy that could lower costs for residents, help tailor their energy…
-
The state Public Utilities Commission says it needs more time to decide on the future of New Hampshire’s energy efficiency programs, meaning no immediate…
-
A health-focused commission on reducing New Hampshire’s greenhouse gas emissions has finished its work with one recommendation: for the state Legislature…
-
Democrats describe themselves as the only party taking the threat of climate change seriously. And President Trump’s continued denial of climate science…
-
Climate change policy marks one of the sharpest divides between incumbent Republican Gov. Chris Sununu and his Democratic challenger, Concord state Sen.…
-
After taking the spotlight in the presidential primary, climate change policy is back in focus in New Hampshire's governor's race -- and not just as a…
-
Leading up to the 2020 New Hampshire presidential primary, NHPR tried something different: We invited you to tell us how we should cover the election. We…
-
The Democratic candidates for governor continue to clash over their approaches to climate change, with State Sen. Dan Feltes rolling out a "green jobs"…
-
Liberty Utilities says it will not build the proposed Granite Bridge natural gas pipeline in Southern New Hampshire, after finding a cheaper way to serve…
-
Gov. Chris Sununu handed down another expected veto of a clean energy plan Friday.He rejected a bill that would expand New Hampshire's Renewable Portfolio…