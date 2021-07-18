-
While the law won't be implemented for a few years, Maine will now make large companies fund the recycling of their products.
-
Just before 10 o'clock most mornings, cars begin lining up outside the Goodwill donation center in Seabrook. They’re offering trunks full of treasures,…
-
The region’s recyclers are encouraging towns to cut costs during the economic downturn of COVID-19 by trying new ways of reusing their glass.Reagan…
-
Massachusetts recently announced that it was ending its pandemic moratorium on reusable shopping bags, saying towns could go back to reinforcing their…
-
Recycling handlers across the state are concerned about coronavirus exposure despite federal reassurance.The current federal guidance from the…
-
House lawmakers advanced bills today, over Republican objections, to limit the use of plastic straws and Styrofoam containers.One bill would ban Styrofoam…
-
Municipal leaders shared information about their recycling practices, and the challenges, at a meeting of the Recycling and Solid Waste Management…
-
New Hampshire is forming a new committee to study recycling streams and solid waste management. The legislature is taking on this issue as some…
-
Lithium-ion batteries are a growing fire hazard at landfills and transfer stations across the region.The batteries can spark under pressure and heat.Waste…
-
For the latest in our Only in New Hampshire series, we’re taking on a question from listener Meg Miles. She asks: Why is New Hampshire the only state in…