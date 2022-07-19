Hot, humid weather arrives in N.H.
Brace yourself, New Hampshire: Hot and humid weather arrives today and the forecast has the heat sticking around until at least Saturday.
The National Weather Service reports the heat index will reach into the mid-90s Wednesday, and up to 100 Thursday — for southern and interior areas of the Granite State.
By Degrees: It's hot today. Here's how to stay cool and use less energy.
Time to see how much the rain last night helped our drought, we got 0.89 inches here at the office but we need your reports! We have estimates from our radar but as you can see in the picture here, our beam blockage problem causes a lot of errors in these estimates. #NHwx #MEwx pic.twitter.com/mQsfaQxfAO— NWS Gray (@NWSGray) July 19, 2022