© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
4 lucky winners will get $2K in gas or EV charging. Buy your raffle tickets today!
NH News

Hot, humid weather arrives in N.H.

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published July 19, 2022 at 9:31 AM EDT
N.H. heat map July 19, 2022. National Weather Service.
National Weather Service
/
Forecast: hot, humid weather is expected Tuesday stretching into Saturday.

Brace yourself, New Hampshire: Hot and humid weather arrives today and the forecast has the heat sticking around until at least Saturday.

The National Weather Service reports the heat index will reach into the mid-90s Wednesday, and up to 100 Thursday — for southern and interior areas of the Granite State.

By Degrees: It's hot today. Here's how to stay cool and use less energy.

Tags

NH News WeatherHeat Wave

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.