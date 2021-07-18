Trash & Landfills

-
An environmental group is pushing back after a court tossed out its lawsuit alleging New Hampshire is breaking its own laws by permitting new landfill…
-
The state is investigating what may be its largest-ever spill of leachate from a landfill –the North Country Environmental Services facility in Bethlehem,…
-
The New Hampshire Senate on Thursday killed a bill that would have banned the construction of landfills within two miles of state parks.The bill, House…
-
Just before 10 o'clock most mornings, cars begin lining up outside the Goodwill donation center in Seabrook. They’re offering trunks full of treasures,…
-
The construction of new landfills near state parks would be prohibited under a bill passed by the New Hampshire House.The bill approved Friday would…
-
New Hampshire is facing a lawsuit for permitting landfill expansions without having an updated plan for reducing solid waste.The suit, filed Thursday in…
-
Advocates are challenging the state’s approval of a plan to expand the North Country’s largest private landfill, in Bethlehem.New Hampshire gave…
-
The state has approved an expansion for the North Country’s largest private landfill, allowing the Bethlehem facility’s owner to add six acres or about…
-
Casella has filed its first formal application to build a new landfill in the North Country – a major step forward for a controversial project that’s been…
-
Massachusetts recently announced that it was ending its pandemic moratorium on reusable shopping bags, saying towns could go back to reinforcing their…