Coronavirus Coverage

New Hampshire Gov. Christopher Sununu says he expects the at-home tests to be available at statewide liquor stores within the next two weeks.
Lawmakers activated by COVID-19 are pushing bills in ways that blur the distinction between lawmaking and activism.
The Republican proposal, which is opposed by hospitals, colleges and New Hampshire's counties would allow workers or students to opt out of vaccine mandates as a matter of conscience
Parents of children too young for vaccines are exhausted. As omicron surges, they keep trying to protect their kids. But some feel isolated and even forgotten by those who just want to move on.
The news conference in Concord is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. today
Despite the omicron surge, college students are starting the spring semester on campus – and administrators are bracing for the worst.
As New Hampshire’s hospitals run low on staff, they're already overloaded with COVID-19 patients and others in need of intensive medical care.
New Hampshire Public Radio plans to air the news conference, which starts at 3 p.m.
An investigation by the Department of Labor found that the state’s health guidance for schools did not match up with the latest federal recommendations for healthcare workers.