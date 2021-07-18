Climate Policy

-
Two pieces of legislation to let municipalities make more of their own renewable energy and to study the costs of that expansion will move ahead after…
-
The state is giving the public more time to weigh in on its 10-year energy strategy, as part of a required update.The strategy comes from the governor's…
-
President Joe Biden’s energy goals will make significant changes to where New England gets its power. How states choose to embrace these goals as part...
-
President Biden’s $2-trillion-dollar infrastructure plan could bring expanded Amtrak train service to New Hampshire and Northern New England.Amtrak, the…
-
New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan is re-introducing a bill to give more federal support to multi-state climate change programs like the Regional Greenhouse…
-
The New Hampshire state Senate on Thursday advanced a plan to require utility investment in large offshore wind energy projects and other renewable…
-
Some New Hampshire towns are considering warrant articles in support of a federal carbon fee and dividend at their town meetings this year. We discuss how…
-
New Hampshire’s coal-fired power plant, the last of its kind in New England not set to retire, will now remain online through at least 2025, despite calls…
-
A number of New Hampshire towns is looking at community power as a way to provide energy that could lower costs for residents, help tailor their energy…
-
A new report says New Hampshire’s state government has cut back its fossil fuel and energy use in the past 15 years, but still falls well short of the…