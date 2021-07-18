NH Politics

-
The state released guidance on Wednesday for schools and government agencies on the new 'Freedom from Discrimination' law.
-
Public school educators will not be violating the state’s new “divisive concepts” law if their lessons on slavery, the civil rights movement, and the treatment of marginalized people leave some students feeling “uncomfortable,” according to guidance issued Wednesday evening by the state Attorney General’s Office.
-
The New Hampshire Community College system is freezing tuition for the upcoming academic year.On Thursday, the system trustees voted to freeze tuition at…
-
New Hampshire is one step closer to expanding a school choice program approved in this year’s state budget. The State Board of Education voted on Thursday…
-
New Hampshire’s Council on Housing Stability has two big goals for its strategic plan: Increase available housing by 13,500 units by 2024 and ensure that…
-
New Hampshire's unemployment rate for June remained at 2.9%, unchanged from May and much improved from 10.3% a year ago during the coronavirus…
-
Gov. Chris Sununu has signed a bill establishing a broadband matching grant initiative and fund for New Hampshire.Get more N.H. political coverage…
-
The city of Lebanon is bringing forward a diversity, equity and inclusion commission to advise the city council, promote cultural awareness and provide…
-
Many classrooms are empty for the summer, but in New Hampshire and other states, the debate over curricula is intensifying.Pressure is mounting from…
-
Tim Baxter, a Republican and first-term member of the New Hampshire House, has announced he's running for the 1st Congressional District in 2022.Get…