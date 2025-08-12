Ayotte taps U.S. Marshal William Hart to lead state corrections department

Gov. Kelly Ayotte has picked U.S Marshal William Hart to lead the state’s Department of Corrections.

Hart would bring a deep background in state law enforcement to an agency that’s faced several rounds of challenges and controversy,

If confirmed by the state Executive Council, Hart would replace Police Standards and Training Director John Scippa, who’s led the corrections department on an interim basis since Helen Hanks resigned as commissioner in May under political pressure and questions of mismanagement.

The department’s deputy commissioner job is also vacant: Paul Raymond, who had held that job for three years, resigned last month. Ayotte had placed Raymond on leave at the time of Hanks’ resignation.

In a statement announcing that Hart was her pick to lead the state prison system, Ayotte praised him for his experience and "ability to lead with both strength and fairness.”

“Bill Hart has devoted his life to protecting the people of New Hampshire and strengthening our public safety system,” Ayotte said. “His decades of service reflect his commitment.”

Hart would bring a long record of public service to the role. Before becoming a U.S. marshal in 2023 under President Joe Biden, Hart spent 13 years serving as Londonderry's police chief, where he’d also served as interim town manager and police prosecutor. In 1994, Hart was elected Rockingham County Attorney, running as a Democrat. Before that, Hart worked as a defense attorney.

Hart is a graduate of Boston College Law School and a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He served as vice chairman of the New Hampshire Police Standards and Training Council and as a trustee of the New Hampshire Retirement System.

“It has been my privilege to spend my career in service to the people of New Hampshire,” Hart said in a statement. “I look forward to working alongside the dedicated men and women of the Department to strengthen public safety, uphold the highest standards of professionalism, and advance our shared mission of rehabilitation and the security of all Granite Staters.”

If confirmed, Hart will face some longstanding challenges at the Department of Corrections, including managing staff shortages, morale issues, and the decaying condition of the men’s prison in Concord.

Kevin Smith, who served as Londonderry town manager when Hart was the town’s police chief, said Hart has a record of improving pretty much any situation he touches.

“Bill ran one of the best departments in town, had a great working relationship with employees and the unions,” Smith said. “He’s got really good political skills. That should help him.”

Hart’s confirmation requires Executive Council approval. Several councilors said Tuesday they are likely to support him.

“I firmly believe he is a great choice for the job,” said Councilor John Stephen of Manchester. “Under his leadership, we can expect streamlined services at the Department of Corrections while ensuring accountability to our citizens and taxpayers.”

“He’ll instantly bring credibility to the department and to the people who are under him,” said Joe Kenney of Wakefield.

Ayotte is expected to put forward Hart’s nomination when the Executive Council meets Wednesday at Mt. Sunapee.

