Annie RopeikReporter: Climate, Energy, Environment, Seacoast
Annie Ropeik joined NHPR’s reporting team in 2017, following stints with public radio stations and collaborations across the country. She has reported everywhere from fishing boats, island villages and cargo terminals in Alaska, to cornfields, factories and Superfund sites in the Midwest.
Her work has appeared on NPR, the BBC and CNN, and earned recognition from PRNDI, the Delaware and Alaska Press Clubs and the Indiana Society of Professional Journalists.
Originally from Silver Spring, MD, Annie caught the public media bug during internships at NPR in Washington and WBUR in Boston. She studied classics at Boston University and enjoys a good PDF, the rule of threes and meeting other people’s dogs.
The state says current wind patterns are again blowing high concentrations of fine particle air pollution across the country and into New England, from huge ongoing fires in Canada and the Pacific Northwest.
The Nature Conservancy project, slated to open in October, will be one of just a few accessible trails in the state.
As the trash company Casella waits for a permit to disturb wetlands in the North Country, New Hampshire regulators say Casella didn't do enough to prevent a leachate spill at its Bethlehem landfill in May.
Heavy rain missed the areas of New Hampshire that needed it most, after more than a year of drought.
After Saint-Gobain’s PFAS use in Merrimack caused contamination in hundreds of nearby water wells several years ago, state regulators ordered the company to install the new air emissions treatment system by July 30, 2021.
A smoke advisory was in place in New Hampshire through Wednesday morning, while Merrimack Station burned coal to generate electricity.
The report said energy employers in New Hampshire are more optimistic than most about restoring those jobs in the coming year, but the efficiency sector is still concerned that an ongoing regulatory delay in the state could hold them back.
The six former military trucks from a government surplus program will help New Hampshire fire departments fight wildfires.
New Hampshire is experiencing some summer weather whiplash. One of the wettest-ever starts to July follows one of the hottest and driest recorded Junes.…
A new federal report says increases in high tide flooding are accelerating along the coasts of states like New Hampshire, in a trend linked to climate…