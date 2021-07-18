Climate & Business

-
Today, NHPR launches a new series from our podcast Outside/In. It's called Windfall, and it investigates the birth of a new American industry: offshore…
A new series and an announcement: After 20 years of politicization and red tape, the U.S. is moving full speed ahead on plans to install thousands of wind…
New Hampshire colleges, trade workers and policy makers have high hopes for job growth in the Northeast’s burgeoning offshore wind industry, even if we’re…
Offshore wind advocates in New Hampshire have high hopes after federal regulators this week approved construction of the Vineyard Wind project in…
Eversource is joining a group of utilities aiming to build a national network of high-speed electric vehicle chargers.The company, which is New…
Liberty Utilities has suspended a home weatherization program for its natural gas customers because of delays at the Public Utilities Commission in…
The New Hampshire state Senate on Thursday advanced a plan to require utility investment in large offshore wind energy projects and other renewable…
While efficiency upgrades can save money and cut back on your carbon footprint, how much should we invest, especially during a pandemic? It’s been a big…
Homeowners who install modern wood heating systems can now get a new tax credit, under the federal omnibus bill passed late last year.New Hampshire’s…
