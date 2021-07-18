-
A continuación, lee las noticias del lunes 2 de agosto.También puedes escuchar haciendo click en el audio.Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro guión para nuestras grabaciones. Tenlo en cuenta si ves algunas anotaciones diferentes.
In the coming decades, the scale of migration linked to climate change could be dizzying. In ProPublica’s projection, four million people in the United…
Climate change drives an uptick in severe weather in New Hampshire, from droughts to flooding. Diver Jessica Paratto wins an Olympic silver medal. We wrap up the latest stories of the week from the Granite State.
As the trash company Casella waits for a permit to disturb wetlands in the North Country, New Hampshire regulators say Casella didn't do enough to prevent a leachate spill at its Bethlehem landfill in May.
Heavy rain missed the areas of New Hampshire that needed it most, after more than a year of drought.
The report said energy employers in New Hampshire are more optimistic than most about restoring those jobs in the coming year, but the efficiency sector is still concerned that an ongoing regulatory delay in the state could hold them back.
Rivers, brooks and streams swelled throughout the Monadnock Region as heavy rains caused flooding and washed out roads.
A continuación, lee las noticias del lunes 19 de julio.
The United States is poised for the birth of a brand new industry, one that will invest tens of billions of dollars in our economy, reshape our coastal…
A continuación, lee y escucha las noticias del viernes 16 de julio. También puedes escuchar haciendo click en el audio. Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro…