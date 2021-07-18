Climate & Health

-
A continuación, lee las noticias del miércoles 28 de julio.También puedes escuchar haciendo click en el audio.Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro guión para nuestras grabaciones. Tenlo en cuenta si ves algunas anotaciones diferentes.
The state says current wind patterns are again blowing high concentrations of fine particle air pollution across the country and into New England, from huge ongoing fires in Canada and the Pacific Northwest.
A health-focused commission on reducing New Hampshire’s greenhouse gas emissions has finished its work with one recommendation: for the state Legislature…
The state has found mosquitoes with West Nile Virus for the first time this season.The Department of Health and Human Services says the positive test came…
State officials are trying a new approach to a long-running issue -- the effects of air pollution on public health -- with a new commission that met…
A new report from the Union of Concerned Scientists says hundreds of coastal Superfund sites – including several in New Hampshire – face new risks of…
The state is launching a broad new effort to find ways to reduce the air emissions that drive respiratory disease and climate change in New Hampshire.The…
A regional plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from power plants also made the northeast healthier, by reducing air pollutants like mercury and sulfur…
By Degrees is a new climate change reporting project by NHPR. One major focus of the project is the connection between pollution and our health.Last week,…
Massachusetts recently announced that it was ending its pandemic moratorium on reusable shopping bags, saying towns could go back to reinforcing their…