El año en fotos: ¿Qué hubo de nuevo, 2025?

New Hampshire Public Radio | By María Aguirre,
Lau Guzmán
Published December 16, 2025 at 2:00 PM EST
Contributors to the new mural at Sheehan Basquil Park in downton Manchester pose for a portrait on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2024.
Lau Guzmán
/
New Hampshire Public Radio
Un grupo de artistas locales celebra la finalización de un mural en el parque Sheehan-Basquil en el centro de Manchester el sábado 16 de agosto de 2025.

Este 2025 ha representado un año de desafíos, resistencia, unión y en lo posible, celebración.

El equipo de noticias en español de NHPR ha recopilado fotos que resumen lo vivido este año en la comunidad hispana e inmigrante de New Hampshire. Benito nos pidió tirar más fotos, y creemos que cumplimos con esta misión.

Nos vemos el próximo año para más historias que inspiren y reportajes que impacten.

A continuación, el año en fotos:

"Necesitamos unirnos"

Two women wearing hats and gloves hold a sign that says "Immigrant Justice in New Hampshire."
Lau Guzmán
/
NHPR
Aproximadamente 40 personas de comunidades religiosas de New Hampshire se unieron a una vigilia afuera de la oficina de ICE en el downtown de Manchester el martes 21 de enero de 2025, el primer día completo de la administración Trump.

Lee más: Líderes de fe de NH apoyan inmigrantes, organizando vigilia en edificio de ICE en Manchester

“Todos aquí, en un país distinto al suyo, también pueden disfrutar de la misma cultura ...”

Cientos de personas fueron a celebrar el Año Nuevo Lunar Chino en la YMCA de Nashua Westwood Park, en Nashua, el sábado 2 de febrero de 2025, con exhibiciones culturales de música, bailes, artesanías y gastronomía.
Lau Guzmán
Cientos de personas fueron a celebrar el Año Nuevo Lunar Chino en la YMCA de Nashua Westwood Park, en Nashua, el sábado 2 de febrero de 2025, con exhibiciones culturales de música, bailes, artesanías y gastronomía.

Lee más: Año Nuevo Lunar en Nashua o Extending the tradition: Hundreds celebrate Lunar New Year in Nashua

"Nos mantendremos en pie en el frío, por nuestro propio derecho".

Unas 30 personas se reunieron con temperaturas de un solo dígito para una manifestación el sábado 25 de febrero de 2025 frente al Ayuntamiento de Manchester para crear conciencia sobre la violencia en curso en la República Democrática del Congo.
Lau Guzmán
Unas 30 personas se reunieron con temperaturas de un solo dígito para una manifestación el sábado 25 de febrero de 2025 frente al Ayuntamiento de Manchester para crear conciencia sobre la violencia en curso en la República Democrática del Congo.

Lee más: Manifestación en Manchester pide conciencia por violencia en el Congo y más noticias (o en inglés).

“¡Qué viva la isla!”

Alrededor de dos docenas de miembros de la comunidad dominicana y funcionarios del gobierno local se reunieron frente al Ayuntamiento de Manchester el jueves 27 de febrero de 2025 para celebrar los 181 años de independencia de República Dominicana.
Lau Guzmán
Alrededor de dos docenas de miembros de la comunidad dominicana y funcionarios del gobierno local se reunieron frente al Ayuntamiento de Manchester el jueves 27 de febrero de 2025 para celebrar los 181 años de independencia de República Dominicana.

Lee más: Comunidad dominicana de Manchester iza su bandera, recuerda a organizador local

"Es un día para celebrar nuestra identidad irlandesa".

Hundreds of people paraded down Elm Street in Manchester for the city's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade on Sunday, March 30, 2025.
Lau Guzmán
/
NHPR News
Cientos de personas desfilaron por Elm Street en Manchester para el desfile anual del Día de San Patricio (o St. Patricks) de la ciudad el domingo 30 de marzo de 2025.

Lee más: Desfile de St. Patrick's en Manchester o Two weeks later, Manchester celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with parade, run

"Pero siempre había alguien que me decía que podía lograrlo".

Karla Torres, right, recieves her certification from the the Family Childcare Preparation Program
Lau Guzmán
/
NHPR News
Karla Torres, a la derecha, recibe su certificación del Programa de Preparación para el Cuidado Infantil Familiar el miércoles 13 de abril de 2025. Torres ha dirigido una guardería durante más de 16 años y se unió a la clase para renovar su certificado de RCP.

Lee más: Nashua nonprofits celebrate graduation of childcare workers 

"Lo que mantiene unidas a las personas".

Los feligreses de la Iglesia Católica Ucraniana en Manchester se reúnen el domingo 13 de abril de 2025 para celebrar el comienzo de la Semana Santa a través de diferentes tradiciones, como bendecir las palmas, hacer pretzels y decorar Pysanky, huevos de Pascua ucranianos.
Lau Guzmán
Los feligreses de la Iglesia Católica Ucraniana en Manchester se reúnen el domingo 13 de abril de 2025 para celebrar el comienzo de la Semana Santa a través de diferentes tradiciones, como bendecir las palmas, hacer pretzels y decorar Pysanky, huevos de Pascua ucranianos.

Lee más: Inicio de Semana Santa en Manchester o One Ukrainian church in Manchester provides stability for its congregation

“Tenemos algo que compartir el uno del otro”.

Jorge Santiago-Arce demuestra cómo tocar un tumbá en un taller de música afrocaribeña en la Biblioteca Pública de Nashua el sábado 7 de junio de 2025.
Lau Guzmán
Jorge Santiago-Arce demuestra cómo tocar un tumbá en un taller de música afrocaribeña en la Biblioteca Pública de Nashua el sábado 7 de junio de 2025.

Lee más: La Biblioteca Pública de Nashua celebra la resiliencia de la cultura puertorriqueña

"Lo hacemos con amor".

About a hundred of the faithful gathered at the St. Aloyisius of Gonzaga Parish in Nashua on Wednesday, Jul. 16, 2025 to celebrate the feast day of Our Lady of Mount Carmel with a solemn procession.
Lau Guzmán
/
NHPR News
Un grupo de fieles se reunieron en la parroquia San Luis de Gonzaga en Nashua el miércoles 16 de julio de 2025 para celebrar la fiesta de Nuestra Señora del Monte Carmelo con una procesión solemne.

Lee más: Nashua celebra a la Virgen del Carmen o “We do it with love”: Nashua parishioners gather to celebrate the feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel 

“Es una combinación entre querer hacer las cosas bien y tener miedo por lo que se ve”.

Alrededor de una docena de manifestantes se situaron en un paso elevado sobre la I-95 el viernes 15 de agosto para oponerse a los vuelos nacionales de ICE en el Aeropuerto Internacional Pease.
Lau Guzmán
Alrededor de una docena de manifestantes se situaron en un paso elevado sobre la I-95 el viernes 15 de agosto para oponerse a los vuelos nacionales de ICE en el Aeropuerto Internacional Pease.

Lee más: Algunos activistas están rastreando datos de los vuelos de ICE que salen de Pease

"Hicimos el mural para mostrar un mundo diferente".

Kiaraliz from Flow Free or Die joins a group of local artists to celebrate the completion of a mural at Sheehan-Basquil Park in central Manchester on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2025
Lau Guzmán
/
NHPR News
Kiaraliz de Flow Free or Die se une a un grupo de artistas locales para celebrar la finalización de un mural en el parque Sheehan-Basquil en el centro de Manchester el sábado 16 de agosto de 2025.

Lee más: Young artists paint ‘a beautiful future’ in downtown Manchester park

"No somos inmunes"

About 50 people attended a vigil in Plymouth on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. after several ICE detentions by were reported in the area on social media the previous week.
Aproximadamente 50 personas asistieron a una vigilia en Plymouth el domingo 30 de noviembre de 2025, después de que se informara en las redes sociales sobre varias detenciones de ICE en la zona la semana anterior.

Lee más: ‘No somos inmunes’: Residentes del área de Plymouth preocupados por reporte de detenciones de ICE

“Le estamos bailando a ella”.

A Mariachi Band plays music in honor of the Virgin of Guadalupe early on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025 at St.Anne-St.Augustin church in Manchester.
Lau Guzmán
/
NHPR
Una banda de mariachis toca música en honor a la Virgen de Guadalupe, en una misa temprano el viernes 12 de diciembre de 2025 en la iglesia de Santa Ana-San Agustín en Manchester.

Lee más: En una iglesia de Manchester, celebran a la Virgen de Guadalupe con flores, baile y música.
