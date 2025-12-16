El año en fotos: ¿Qué hubo de nuevo, 2025?

Este 2025 ha representado un año de desafíos, resistencia, unión y en lo posible, celebración.
El equipo de noticias en español de NHPR ha recopilado fotos que resumen lo vivido este año en la comunidad hispana e inmigrante de New Hampshire. Benito nos pidió tirar más fotos, y creemos que cumplimos con esta misión.
Nos vemos el próximo año para más historias que inspiren y reportajes que impacten.
I am the Spanish news producer for NHPR. I keep New Hampshire’s Spanish-speaking community informed with the latest local news developments through our news service on WhatsApp,¿Que Hay de Nuevo, New Hampshire? and through social media. I translate information and resources that are not usually available locally in Spanish. Additionally, I cover topics that are often unfamiliar or taboo in the Latinx community, including mental health challenges and civic participation in the U.S.
I cover Latino and immigrant communities at NHPR. My goal is to report stories for New Hampshire’s growing population of first and second generation immigrants, particularly folks from Latin America and the Caribbean. I hope to lower barriers to news for Spanish speakers by contributing to our WhatsApp news service,¿Qué Hay de Nuevo, New Hampshire? I also hope to keep the community informed with the latest on how to handle changing policy on the subjects they most care about – immigration, education, housing and health.