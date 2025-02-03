© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Extending the tradition: Hundreds celebrate Lunar New Year in Nashua

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Paul Cuno-Booth,
Lau Guzmán
Published February 3, 2025 at 11:03 AM EST
Dancers in a red lion costume stand on a floor while a crowd cheers
Lau Guzmán
/
NHPR
The crowd enjoys the lion dance at Sunday's Lunar New Year celebration in Nashua.

Hundreds of people turned out for a Chinese New Year festival in Nashua Sunday.

The event kicked off with a traditional lion dance, as performers in two-person lion costumes — one yellow, one red — shimmied through the crowd at the Westwood Park YMCA. The costumed lion dance was just one of the traditions on display, along with food, games and crafts like making paper lanterns.

Dancers were part of the entertainment Sunday, as well.
Lau Guzmán
/
NHPR
Wei Lin is with the Chinese Culture Society of Greater Nashua, which organized this event. She has fond memories of Lunar New Year celebrations from growing up and is glad her own children can now see traditions like the lion dance.

“This is the place most of us call home, and we have children here, and we want to raise the children to know their Chinese heritage,” Lin said. “And also, we want to reach out to the broader community to extend the tradition and culture, which we are really proud of.”

She says this event has gotten bigger in each of the three years they’ve been holding it.

Children make crafts at a table
Lau Guzmán
/
NHPR
The craft tables were popular with children at the Chinese Society of Greater Nashua's Lunar New Year celebration Sunday.

Daphne Yan of Bedford was busy overseeing trays of fried rice, lo mein, and dumplings. She was one of about 50 volunteers who made the event happen. She says it gives people a little taste of home.

“Everyone here, in another country from their homeland, they can also enjoy the same culture that their families do from home,” Yan said.
Paul Cuno-Booth
I report on health and equity for NHPR. My work focuses on questions about who is able to access health care in New Hampshire, who is left out, and how that affects their health and well-being. I want to understand the barriers that make it hard for people to get care – including financial barriers – and what people in power are or aren’t doing to make things better.
Lau Guzmán
I cover Latino and immigrant communities at NHPR. My goal is to report stories for New Hampshire’s growing population of first and second generation immigrants, particularly folks from Latin America and the Caribbean. I hope to lower barriers to news for Spanish speakers by contributing to our WhatsApp news service,¿Qué Hay de Nuevo, New Hampshire? I also hope to keep the community informed with the latest on how to handle changing policy on the subjects they most care about – immigration, education, housing and health.
