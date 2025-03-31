© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Two weeks later, Manchester celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with parade, run

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Lau Guzmán
Published March 31, 2025 at 10:00 AM EDT
Hundreds of people paraded down Elm Street in Manchester for the city's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade on Sunday, March 30, 2025.
1 of 8  — 3.30.25 - St. Patrick parade - Horses.JPG
Lau Guzmán / NHPR News
2 of 8  — 3.30.25 - St. Patrick parade - Couple photo.JPG
Lau Guzmán / NHPR News
3 of 8  — 3.30.25 - St. Patrick parade - Shriners.JPG
Lau Guzmán / NHPR News
4 of 8  — 3.30.25 - St. Patrick parade - Drummers.JPG
Lau Guzmán / NHPR News
5 of 8  — 3.30.25 - St. Patrick parade - Eric Lezniak.JPG
Lau Guzmán / NHPR News
6 of 8  — 3.30.25 - St. Patrick parade - Irish Dancer.JPG
Lau Guzmán / NHPR News
Hundreds of people paraded down Elm Street in Manchester for the city's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade on Sunday, March 30, 2025, including Mayor Jay Ruais and Gov. Kelly Ayotte.
7 of 8  — 3.30.25 - St. Patrick parade - Ruais.JPG
Hundreds of people paraded down Elm Street in Manchester for the city's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade on Sunday, March 30, 2025, including Mayor Jay Ruais and Gov. Kelly Ayotte.
Lau Guzmán / NHPR News
8 of 8  — 3.30.25 - St. Patrick parade - Baton Twirlers.JPG
Lau Guzmán / NHPR News

A few hundred people turned out on Sunday to celebrate Irish heritage and culture with a run and a parade through downtown Manchester. Walkers, dancers, musicians, shriners, dogs and even a couple of horses paraded down Elm Street while wearing kelly green or cream Aran sweaters.

Manchester resident Joseph Fitzgerald went to the parade despite the threat of freezing rain on the forecast. He’s second-generation Irish and said going to the parade was a way to celebrate his heritage, like eating corned beef and cabbage on St. Patrick’s day.

“It's mostly for the culture,” he said. “It's kind of a day just to celebrate your Irishness. And those of us that are Irish don't have to worry about it.”

Unlike some celebrations in other cities, the annual parade in Manchester is known for family-friendly fun.

Manchester business owners Eileen Byron and Heidi Welsh cheered on from the sidewalk with Welsh’s grandson, Dylan. Byron is originally from Belfast, Ireland and said she loved the parade this year.

“I'm just so happy Dylan is here,” she said. “He has been thrown a lot of candy and is enjoying all the dogs.”

For runner Kate O’Malley, the day was a chance to dress up in a runner-friendly Irish dancing dress and participate in the Shamrock Shuffle, a 2-mile run/walk organized by Bedford-based club Millennium Running. Despite the dreary weather, O’Malley credited beating her own personal record to her festive attire.

“I'm convinced that glitter and sparkles make you faster,” she said.

For fellow runner Jen Sorensen, participating in the shuffle was a chance to dress up and build community. She said she enjoyed cheering on other participants, including a few who were recovering from surgeries.

“We all just get together and celebrate and enjoy each other's company,” she said. “Whether you are running a six minute mile or a 20 minute mile, it doesn't matter.”
Tags
NH News Manchester, NH
Lau Guzmán
I cover Latino and immigrant communities at NHPR. My goal is to report stories for New Hampshire’s growing population of first and second generation immigrants, particularly folks from Latin America and the Caribbean. I hope to lower barriers to news for Spanish speakers by contributing to our WhatsApp news service,¿Qué Hay de Nuevo, New Hampshire? I also hope to keep the community informed with the latest on how to handle changing policy on the subjects they most care about – immigration, education, housing and health.
See stories by Lau Guzmán
