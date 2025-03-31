Two weeks later, Manchester celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with parade, run

A few hundred people turned out on Sunday to celebrate Irish heritage and culture with a run and a parade through downtown Manchester. Walkers, dancers, musicians, shriners, dogs and even a couple of horses paraded down Elm Street while wearing kelly green or cream Aran sweaters.

Manchester resident Joseph Fitzgerald went to the parade despite the threat of freezing rain on the forecast. He’s second-generation Irish and said going to the parade was a way to celebrate his heritage, like eating corned beef and cabbage on St. Patrick’s day.

“It's mostly for the culture,” he said. “It's kind of a day just to celebrate your Irishness. And those of us that are Irish don't have to worry about it.”

Lau Guzmán / NHPR News Hundreds of people paraded down Elm Street in Manchester for the city's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade on Sunday, Mar. 30, 2025.

Unlike some celebrations in other cities, the annual parade in Manchester is known for family-friendly fun.

Manchester business owners Eileen Byron and Heidi Welsh cheered on from the sidewalk with Welsh’s grandson, Dylan. Byron is originally from Belfast, Ireland and said she loved the parade this year.

“I'm just so happy Dylan is here,” she said. “He has been thrown a lot of candy and is enjoying all the dogs.”

Lau Guzmán / NHPR News About a dozen dogs paraded down Elm Street in Manchester for the city's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade on Sunday, Mar. 30, 2025.

For runner Kate O’Malley, the day was a chance to dress up in a runner-friendly Irish dancing dress and participate in the Shamrock Shuffle, a 2-mile run/walk organized by Bedford-based club Millennium Running. Despite the dreary weather, O’Malley credited beating her own personal record to her festive attire.

“I'm convinced that glitter and sparkles make you faster,” she said.

For fellow runner Jen Sorensen, participating in the shuffle was a chance to dress up and build community. She said she enjoyed cheering on other participants, including a few who were recovering from surgeries.

“We all just get together and celebrate and enjoy each other's company,” she said. “Whether you are running a six minute mile or a 20 minute mile, it doesn't matter.”