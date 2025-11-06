NHPR's Holiday Raffle

It's that wonderful time of the year again, where you can support NHPR by purchasing a raffle ticket and get a chance at winning some fabulous prizes. This year, we have more prizes than ever, thanks to generous businesses and organizations in our community, including the Grand Prize of a $15,000 travel voucher, donated in part by Milne Travel, OR $10,000 in cash!

Here are all the other fabulous prizes you could win: