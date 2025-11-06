NHPR's Holiday Raffle

© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Published November 6, 2025 at 9:52 AM EST

It's that wonderful time of the year again, where you can support NHPR by purchasing a raffle ticket and get a chance at winning some fabulous prizes. This year, we have more prizes than ever, thanks to generous businesses and organizations in our community, including the Grand Prize of a $15,000 travel voucher, donated in part by Milne Travel, OR $10,000 in cash!

Here are all the other fabulous prizes you could win:

  • 2nd & 3rd prizes: $2,000 in Visa gift cards
  • 4th & 5th prizes: $1,000 in grocery store gift cards
  • Early Bird Prizes (the earlier you purchase tickets, the more raffles you're entered in):
Win a $15,000 travel voucher from Milne Travel
1 of 3  — Mykanos 3.png
Win a $15,000 travel voucher from Milne Travel
Win a $15,000 travel voucher from Milne Travel
2 of 3  — Ireland.jpg
Win a $15,000 travel voucher from Milne Travel
"Ireland" by luca.sartoni is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0.
Win a $15,000 travel voucher from Milne Travel
3 of 3  — Bahamas.jpg
Win a $15,000 travel voucher from Milne Travel
"Bahamas - Coco Cay" by A. Duarte is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0.

