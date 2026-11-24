This story was originally produced by the Portsmouth Herald. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

The New Hampshire Liquor Commission has selected Anagnost-Global Hampton 95 Operator LLC to build and operate new service plazas alongside newly constructed liquor store locations on the northbound and southbound sides of Interstate 95 in Hampton.

The commission announced Nov. 24 it has signed a ground lease contract with Anagnost-Global and submitted the agreement to the governor and Executive Council for consideration at its Dec. 2 meeting.

“We are excited to announce this strategic public-private partnership with Anagnost-Global, two family-controlled entities that have decades of best-in-class development and operational expertise, deep New Hampshire roots and the financial strength to build and steward this signature project over the next 35 years,” NHLC Chairman Joseph Mollica said in a statement.

The announcement comes on the heels of questions around the bid award, including a lawsuit filed by Common Man Roadside, which was the other finalist, to halt the process.

A judge previously denied Common Man Roadside’s request for an injunction in its lawsuit alleging wrongful disqualification from the bid process. The company has filed a motion for reconsideration, while the state is asking the court to dismiss the case entirely.

Read more at Seacoastonline.com.