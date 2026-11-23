New Hampshire Supreme Court Justice Bryan Gould will resign after serving just over a year on the bench, citing health concerns. The unexpected move, announced in a press release from the court system on Monday, gives Gov. Kelly Ayotte, who nominated Gould, a second vacancy to fill on the state’s highest court.

It’s the latest shake up on the state Supreme Court in recent months, after the surprise resignation of Chief Justice Gordon MacDonald following an ethics probe.

In the announcement, the court cited “significant family health circumstances” involving Gould’s wife, including a prolonged hospitalization. Gould also suffers from a "neurocardiogenic condition” which has been aggravated by stress, according to the announcement.

“Under ordinary circumstances, the condition has been successfully managed with medication, allowing him to fulfill his judicial responsibilities,” the announcement read.

Gould will resign his seat before the end of the year but provided no exact date.

“While this is not how I envisioned concluding my judicial service, my family must come first,” Gould said in a statement provided by the court. “I leave the Court with profound respect for the institution, gratitude for the opportunity to have served, and confidence in its continued commitment to the people of New Hampshire.”

No clear timeline on appointing new justices

Republicans currently hold a 4-1 majority on the Executive Council, which confirms judicial appointments in New Hampshire. But starting in January, Democrats will hold all five seats on the council following an Election Day sweep, potentially complicating Ayotte’s ability to place her own preferred justices on the court.

It isn’t clear if Ayotte will nominate a replacement for either seat before the new council is sworn in.

Gould had no judicial experience when Ayotte nominated him last September to the state’s highest court, but he did have a decades-long legal career and a reputation as a capable lawyer. He also had a partisan resume: Gould served as a longtime lawyer for the state Republican Party, and also worked as Ayotte’s legal advisor during her first campaign for governor in 2024.

Gould was also seen as an unexpected choice for the bench because of his age: He was 66 years old at the time of his nomination, less than four years shy of the court’s mandatory retirement age of 70.

Gould missed the court’s oral arguments on Nov. 10, citing health reasons. The court declined to release additional information about his condition. He is also not scheduled to participate in oral arguments on Tuesday, also citing his health.

Scrutiny into justices’ conduct

Gould’s announcement is the latest turnover on the New Hampshire Supreme Court, amid a series of investigations into justices’ conduct off the bench. MacDonald, the former chief justice, resigned in September following an ethics probe into his orchestration of a personnel move and payment to a top ally. The state’s Judicial Conduct Committee launched an inquiry into MacDonald, in part, over concerns that the court’s own public statement defending the payment was misleading.

Gould, as well as Justices Melissa Countway and Patrick Donovan, all signed their names to that inaccurate statement. The Judicial Conduct Committee has not confirmed whether it has opened an inquiry into Gould, Countway or Donovan for their role in that public statement, despite calls to do so by some Democrats including Executive Councilor Karen Liot Hill.

Following MacDonald’s resignation, Ayotte declined to say if she would nominate his replacement in the waning days of her first term, or if she would wait until after new council was sworn in early next year.

Former Supreme Court Justice Anna Barbara Hantz Marconi was charged in 2024 with trying to use her influence during an investigation into her husband. Hantz Marconi pled “no contest” to a single criminal charge, and returned to the court, though she declined to participate in any cases until reaching the mandatory retirement age in February.

Gould attended law school in Utah and began his career in Nevada, before becoming a member of the New Hampshire Bar in 1990. During his nomination hearing, Gould said he previously applied to be a justice around 2018, but only sought the appointment from Ayotte at the urging of others.

In addition to working for her campaign, Gould also represented former Gov. Craig Benson, also a Republican, and was a longtime lobbyist and lawyer for Casella Waste Systems.