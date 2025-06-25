Drive-by shooting in Hampton leads to car chase; three injured

A man is in custody after three people were shot in a drive-by shooting Tuesday evening on Ocean Boulevard in Hampton.

Divaris Ojani Ruiz allegedly opened fire around 8:30 p.m. while driving a black Ford Mustang. Three people were injured, including two people who suffered bullet wounds to their feet, and another person who was shot in the buttocks. Multiple vehicles also were hit by bullets.

Ruiz, 18, and a passenger, who was later identified as a juvenile, then fled the area, according to a police affidavit. Following a lengthy pursuit, Ruiz was eventually taken into custody in Deerfield, according to court files. A 9-millimeter semi-automatic gun was found in his vehicle, consistent with shell casings found in Hampton.

It isn’t clear if the shootings were targeted. A witness told police that before Ruiz allegedly opened fire, there was a group of people arguing on the boardwalk. The rear window of Ruiz’s Mustang was shattered during the incident, though it wasn’t immediately clear what broke the glass.

Ruiz is scheduled to make an initial appearance in a Hampton court on Wednesday. He’s facing four counts of 1st degree assault with a firearm, and four counts of reckless conduct.