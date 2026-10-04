© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join NHPR’s Leadership Circle and help protect trustworthy journalism in New Hampshire.

Winning bid for Hampton I‑95 liquor store redevelopment could be named by year's end

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Max Sullivan - Portsmouth Herald
Published October 4, 2026 at 5:30 AM EDT
The New Hampshire Liquor Commission announced April 24, 2026 that it canceled its bids to lease and redevelop the state liquor and wine outlets off Interstate 95 in Hampton, and would re-issue its requests for proposals soon.
Image courtesy of the New Hampshire Liquor Commission
/
Granite State News Collaborative
The New Hampshire Liquor Commission property targeted for redevelopment on Interstate 95 in Hampton, NH.

This story was originally produced by the Portsmouth Herald. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

The New Hampshire Liquor Commission secured key approval from a joint legislative committee to move forward with leasing and redeveloping two I-95 liquor store properties in Hampton, even as a lawsuit from Common Man Roadside seeks to halt the process.

The Long Range Capital Planning and Utilization Committee voted unanimously on Sept. 28 to approve a proposed lease for the sites, though the commission has not yet disclosed the selected bidder. The two finalists for the project to submit bids were Manchester-based developer Dick Anagnost of Anagnost Companies and Common Man Roadside.

Liquor Commission attorney Ari Pollack told lawmakers the commission expects to present the winning bidder to the governor and Executive Council on Dec. 26.

Despite the legal challenge, the bid award remains on schedule, according to commission spokesperson EJ Powers. A judge previously denied Common Man Roadside’s request for an injunction in its lawsuit alleging wrongful disqualification from the bid process. The company has filed a motion for reconsideration, while the state is asking the court to dismiss the case entirely.

Read more of this story at Seacoastonline.

Top stories from NHPR

Top stories of the day, every day - subscribe today!

* indicates required
Tags
NH News HamptonState Liquor Commission
Max Sullivan - Portsmouth Herald
See stories by Max Sullivan - Portsmouth Herald
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.