Winning bid for Hampton I‑95 liquor store redevelopment could be named by year's end

This story was originally produced by the Portsmouth Herald. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

The New Hampshire Liquor Commission secured key approval from a joint legislative committee to move forward with leasing and redeveloping two I-95 liquor store properties in Hampton, even as a lawsuit from Common Man Roadside seeks to halt the process.

The Long Range Capital Planning and Utilization Committee voted unanimously on Sept. 28 to approve a proposed lease for the sites, though the commission has not yet disclosed the selected bidder. The two finalists for the project to submit bids were Manchester-based developer Dick Anagnost of Anagnost Companies and Common Man Roadside.

Liquor Commission attorney Ari Pollack told lawmakers the commission expects to present the winning bidder to the governor and Executive Council on Dec. 26.

Despite the legal challenge, the bid award remains on schedule, according to commission spokesperson EJ Powers. A judge previously denied Common Man Roadside’s request for an injunction in its lawsuit alleging wrongful disqualification from the bid process. The company has filed a motion for reconsideration, while the state is asking the court to dismiss the case entirely.

Read more of this story at Seacoastonline.