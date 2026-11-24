This story was originally produced by the Concord Monitor. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Jonathan Moul spent much of his high school career working in the shop classroom. In small engines class, he rebuilt a motor and did a top end on his dirt bike. He made metal flowers and vases in metalworking. In his welding course, he made a trailer dolly that he still uses today.

“I loved what I was doing, that I was just able to explore and do what I wanted with what I had,” Moul said. “But it’s different this year. I’m not able to.”

Now, “slow” and “boring” are the words the senior at John Stark Regional High School used to describe his fall semester so far.

After two consecutive years of voters rejecting proposed pay raises for teachers, a number of them resigned, putting some programs at John Stark on hold. Now, the high school has seven full-time positions open, leaving students like Moul with schedules slackened by study halls.

Aiming to one day work in aviation maintenance, Moul’s original plan for senior year was to take new, exciting classes like aerospace engineering, physics, advanced welding and outdoor lawn and power equipment, all of which fell through.

“These were thriving programs, and we couldn’t find staff who would replace these folks who left,” said Superintendent Jacqueline Coe. “It’s been really sad to see programs that people have invested in, that students were benefiting from, go away. We have an empty engineering room most of the day, and it just feels really terrible.”

The struggle to attract and retain teachers hit a spectrum of programs, from shop to Spanish to athletics. Students pursuing those passions have been stripped of learning opportunities and trusted staff.

Moul is now getting ready to graduate a semester early.

“Now that they’re gone, I have no desire to really be at the school anymore,” Moul said. “There’s no curriculum for me.”

Stuck with study halls

Freshman year was the last time Addie DeCew had a study hall.

Now a senior, she has two this semester alone. Still, DeCew counts herself lucky, she said, because she knows others who have more.

“People in my grade have three to five study halls, because a lot of the senior classes did have to get cut,” DeCew said. “So, every senior has at least one or two study halls now.”

As a competitive lacrosse player, the loss of classes was a sore spot when Senior Shane Brunini went through the recruitment process for college.

One recruiter asked him which math and engineering courses he was taking this year to relay the information back to the admissions and engineering departments.

“It was definitely not the answer I wanted to give him, and it’s not the knowledge I want to bring in going into my freshman year of college,” Brunini said.

As an aspiring mechanical engineer, Brunini had planned to take two engineering courses and an advanced placement physics course to challenge himself. Two of those courses were replaced by study halls, which he said made him feel like his education had come to a halt.

“It was definitely a big change to go from always ‘go, go, go’ doing stuff, learning, studying to just not really doing as much as I have done in the previous years,” Brunini said. “It’s definitely a big adjustment and a weird feeling.”

‘No one’s knocking on the door’

John Stark voters rejected new teacher contracts for the last two years. The difference, had they passed, would have been a more than 9% total pay increase for the average high school teacher.

That would have meant almost $500,000 more in payroll this year.

The district is currently negotiating a new teachers’ contract, which will be shared in January. Superintendent Coe said passing the contract is the district’s top priority this year.

“We have to be competitive, and we have to be in a place where we can attract people and we can retain the people who are here,” Coe said. “If a contract doesn’t pass, I worry about where we’ll be.”

On average, Coe said the teachers who resigned last school year are making about $15,000 more in other school districts on average, ranging from $5,000 to $25,000 more.

Residents in Henniker and Weare will vote on the contract, presented as a warrant article, during the district’s annual election in March. If the contract does not pass, the district cannot increase salaries and benefits for teachers.

In November, Weare residents voted to adopt a tax cap on the Weare School District, which includes elementary and middle school levels. While John Stark, which serves both Weare and Henniker as its own district, did not pass a tax cap, Coe said Weare’s outcome worries her.

On the other hand, Coe knows community members were upset about the loss of programs this year.

She wanted them to understand that the district has not cut any positions. The struggle is that, with the district’s current salaries, vacant positions are not being filled.

“I could hire someone if they come in and go through our process,” Coe said. “But no one’s knocking on the door asking to come work here for what we’re currently paying.”

For students, this means future educational opportunities and offerings are unknown. Brunini’s sister is a sophomore and already has had to take study halls, rather than frontloading courses like her brother had done.

“We cannot afford private school and I want my daughter coming up to have the success that her brother has had,” said Nicole Brunini, Shane’s mom. “I have another daughter coming up into freshman year next year as well. So, it’s scary. It’s scary to not know what the future holds for this high school.”

The gaps extend outside the classroom already.

DeCew said she and other athletes at John Stark have already gone over a year without an athletic trainer. Funding for the position was on the ballot in March and rejected by voters.

“Without one, we have students who can’t get things like their ankles taped before games and do it by themselves,” DeCew said.

As the district navigates a tough situation, Coe credited teachers for taking on extra roles and a heavier workload.

“Everyone’s kind of doing the best they can with what what we have. And even with that, it’s not really fair to anyone,” Coe said. “It’s not fair to the students that we aren’t offering the classes, and it’s certainly not fair to these professionals who who are going above and beyond.”

‘Underserved’

Miles Green, a junior, understood how difficult it was for teachers to leave. He felt torn between the engineering courses he’s always enjoyed and wanting the best for his instructors.

“There was a point where one of our engineering teachers was debating actually going to another school or staying here,” Green said, “and we had to kind of push him and say, ‘Yes, you should move. It’s better for you, you’re going to get a huge raise.'”

After both the budget and teachers’ contract failed in the spring, Green took a summer job in the school administrative unit.

“It doesn’t feel just,” Green said. “It feels unjust that the school should be underserved because taxpayers can’t or might not want to pay the taxes to do it. And I mean, there’s a larger issue.”

Brunini had spoken with his former engineering teacher before they resigned. When he heard that the programs would no longer be offered, he was not surprised. This year, he was able to enroll in one engineering class after Jonathan Eagle, a retired engineer in the community, offered his skills to the district.

Eagle said he felt strongly that the lost classes were needed for many students and wanted to do what we could to help.

“You want to get students the opportunity to pursue what they’re destined to do with their lives,” Eagle said.

Linda Kobierski, a retired teacher, offered to teach a physics class this year. While getting to teach again has been rewarding, she knows it is far from a permanent fix.

“The best for kids is to get a full-time person in there to meet every need that they have,” Kobierski said. “It’s better for the building to be fully staffed. It’s better for the entire community.”

The vacancies are affecting DeCew from multiple sides.

She had taken Spanish throughout middle and high schooland was looking forward to this year serving as a culmination of her high school Spanish learning. In the spring, DeCew’s Spanish teacher resigned, and while the school still has a Spanish teacher, there wasn’t room for Spanish 5 this year.

“Every class was always so exciting,” DeCew said of her Spanish 4 class last year. “I was always ready to be there and excited to go to school. That class really felt like a family, rather than just a classroom.”

DeCew’s advisor, whom she had worked with since freshman year, also left the district.

“My main understanding was just that without getting raises, and other districts were, it made sense to me that some teachers felt like they had to go somewhere else,” she said.

Some of the best parts of her first three years at Stark were the bonds she formed with teachers.

“I just really hope that continues and that budgets are passed so teachers feel like they can stay,” DeCew said. “And that community can still be as tightly knit as it is now.”