This story was originally produced by The Keene Sentinel. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough has had services disrupted because of what it called a “cyber incident.”

The outage began on Nov. 8, the hospital said. Here’s what patients need to know:

What’s unavailable

Phone lines at the Jaffrey and Antrim clinics. The phone numbers are:



Jaffrey Family Medicine: 603-532-8775

Jaffrey Physical Therapy: 603-532-6782

Antrim Medical Group: 603-588-4200

Fax lines are down.

Radiology and laboratory visits, including blood tests, are canceled through Nov. 30. Scheduling for these appointments is also unavailable.

Some major elective surgeries are canceled through Nov. 30. The hospital is doing some minor procedures, and staff will contact patients who are affected.

Ambulance diversion is in effect.

What’s working

The emergency department is open 24/7.

Clinician offices are open and seeing patients.

Rehabilitation and physical therapy appointments continue as scheduled.

The HEALOW patient portal is available for messaging providers or requesting prescription refills.