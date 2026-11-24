This story was originally produced by Nashua Ink Link. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

A New Hampshire state representative from Franklin was convicted Friday of two counts of disseminating private sexual images without the woman’s consent.

A Hillsborough County Superior Court Southern District jury, after a four-day trial, returned the guilty verdicts against Bryan Morse, a Republican who did not seek reelection. Each count is a class B felony carrying a maximum sentence of 3 ½ to 7 years in prison. Sentencing is set for March 5, 2027.

On May 16, 2025, Nashua police received a report from the victim, L.S., that private sexual images were posted to Reddit earlier that day without her consent and with the intent to harass her.

Investigators traced the Reddit account in question back to Morse, who met the victim on a social media platform prior to posting the images.

The case was prosecuted by First Assistant County Attorney Nicole Thorspecken and Assistant County Attorney Samantha Palastra along with the assistance of Victim/Witness Advocate April Aucoin and Mary Decker, paralegal.