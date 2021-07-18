-
The New Hampshire Liquor Commission is rolling out a new online ordering platform, though customers will still need to pick up their wine or spirits…
Schools are closed. Restaurants and bars have been banned from serving customers on-site. Even the state-owned ski area at Cannon Mountain has gone dark.…
The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office says it has found no evidence of illegal activity related to the New Hampshire Liquor Commission’s handling of…
The New Hampshire Liquor Commission is looking to hire armored cars and install safes at its retail stores as it manages huge quantities of cash.The…
Item No. 4 on the agenda seemed routine, even dull: a vote on “Cash Control and Security 2-11 Large Volume Sales Policy Revision.”But within months, that…
The New Hampshire Liquor Commission is seeking to ban the president of one of the state’s largest labor unions from entering any state liquor store for…
The New Hampshire Liquor Commission is making a bet on itself. The state agency is investing heavily in refurbished outlets and supermarket-sized new…
A long-festering dispute between New Hampshire Liquor Commission management and the union employees who staff the state-run stores erupted in front-page…
Governor Chris Sununu says he's concerned by the public feud between the largest state employees union and the top managers of the New Hampshire Liquor…
The New Hampshire Legislature is scheduled to vote this week on a bill that cuts the Liquor Commission’s budget for the next fiscal year. The size of that…