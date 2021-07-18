-
Hampton native Lauren Brophy was crowned the 75th annual Miss Hampton Beach.
People living on and off the coast of New England will soon be at a greater risk from flooding due to heavier rain and rising seas caused by climate…
Two men suffered minor injuries when their small airplane overturned on landing at Hampton Airfield this morning.The 70-year pilot and his 68-year-old…
A member of the Hampton selectboard is facing calls for her resignation over racist and transphobic social media posts.The posts by Regina Barnes, vice…
A school year like no other is underway in New Hampshire.By mid-week, most districts had reopened with a fully in-person, hybrid, or remote model, and…
Unusually high king tides on parts of the Seacoast may cause flooding in the next few days.The colloquial term refers to unusually high tides, over 10…
Emergency Dredging Begins In Hampton-Seabrook HarborFederal engineers have begun a $4.6 million dredging project in Hampton-Seabrook harbor.Vessel owners in the state's largest fishing port say the…
Decades before the Salem witch trials, two women were accused of witchcraft in New Hampshire. Jane Walford and Eunice Cole stood trial in the same year,…
The Department of Education’s civil rights office will investigate an allegation of racism at a school in Hampton, stemming from complaints made by the…
A parent in Hampton wants the state attorney general to intervene after, she says, local school board officials restricted her right to free speech.The…