NH halts I-95 Hampton liquor store land sale: Here's why and what's next

This story was originally produced by the Portsmouth Herald. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

The New Hampshire State Liquor Commission has canceled its plans to sell its properties on Interstate 95 in Hampton and will soon send out a new request for proposals .

Four companies were vying to purchase the properties on the northbound and southbound sides of the highway. An unnamed finalist was expected to be awarded the purchase this spring, state officials have said.

Dan Tuohy / NHPR Bienvenue welcome to New Hampshire sign. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR

Wednesday, however, the Liquor Commission changed direction and issued a notice of cancellation/withdrawal from the RFP process. The notice cited a condition in the RFP document that reads, “notwithstanding any other provision of this RFP, this RFP does not commit the NHLC to award a contract or enter into an agreement.”

“The NHLC reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to reject any and all submissions, or any portions thereof, at any time; to cancel this RFP and to solicit new submissions under a new acquisition process,” the notice stated.

