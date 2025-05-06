© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH halts I-95 Hampton liquor store land sale: Here's why and what's next

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Max Sullivan - Portsmouth Herald
Published May 6, 2025 at 9:06 AM EDT
New Hampshire State Liquor Store and Liquor & Wine Outlet, on Interstate 95 South in Hampton, NH. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR
New Hampshire State Liquor Store and Liquor & Wine Outlet, on Interstate 95 South in Hampton, NH. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR

This story was originally produced by the Portsmouth Herald. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

The New Hampshire State Liquor Commission has canceled its plans to sell its properties on Interstate 95 in Hampton and will soon send out a new request for proposals.

Four companies were vying to purchase the properties on the northbound and southbound sides of the highway. An unnamed finalist was expected to be awarded the purchase this spring, state officials have said.

Bienvenue welcome to New Hampshire sign. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR
Bienvenue welcome to New Hampshire sign. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR

Wednesday, however, the Liquor Commission changed direction and issued a notice of cancellation/withdrawal from the RFP process. The notice cited a condition in the RFP document that reads, “notwithstanding any other provision of this RFP, this RFP does not commit the NHLC to award a contract or enter into an agreement.”

“The NHLC reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to reject any and all submissions, or any portions thereof, at any time; to cancel this RFP and to solicit new submissions under a new acquisition process,” the notice stated.

Continue reading at SeacoastOnline.

Max Sullivan - Portsmouth Herald
