Hampton board approves Hampton Beach Casino hotel, gaming, and music complex
This story was originally produced by the Portsmouth Herald. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.
The Hampton Planning Board gave final approval Nov. 5 for the redevelopment of the Hampton Beach Casino, paving the way for luxury condos, a hotel, a casino gaming facility, and a new Ballroom entertainment venue.
The unanimous vote — approved with 44 conditions — followed two public meetings where majority owner Sal Lupoli and partner Fred Schaake outlined their vision for 169 Ocean Blvd., a project they say will help transform Hampton Beach into a year-round destination.
The proposal calls for 99 luxury condominiums, a 208-room hotel, 38,500 square feet of retail and restaurant space, a 52,000-square-foot charitable gaming casino, and a music and entertainment venue with a 3,500-person capacity. A parking garage with 732 spaces is also part of the plan.
Rick Friberg, president and CEO of TEC — the engineering firm behind the project — said the next step would be final designs and the hiring of a contractor. "If everything went smoothly with the project," he said, construction could begin after summer 2026, with the demolition of the existing building.
Continue reading this story at SeacoastOnline.