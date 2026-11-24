U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan is set to serve as New Hampshire’s Senior Senator come January and Chair of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.

That committee oversees the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and guides policy on matters including cybersecurity, artificial intelligence regulation, and more.

Hassan recently directed the congressional watchdog Government Accountability Office to conduct a study into whether common artificial intelligence models like ChatGPT can be used to plan terrorist attacks on the United States. The report found that the tools can easily plan out violent attacks, prompting Hassan to call for more investigation and regulation.

Hassan sat down with Morning Edition host Rick Ganley to discuss artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and her plans for the next legislative session. Here are some takeaways from that conversation. A full transcript follows below.

Top priorities in January



Holding hearings with experts to learn about the vulnerabilities of AI systems.

Implementing legislation that regulates AI, including prohibiting tech companies from releasing new AI models without proving that they have safeguards to stop them from being used to plan violence or terrorist attacks on the U.S.

Holding hearings to investigate the cause of major tech outages around the country.

On the dangers of AI



The GAO study found that users can easily bypass safeguards on AI models within about 12 hours and come out with detailed instructions to conduct a terrorist attack.

Though not surprising, Hassan said the results were deeply concerning. AI models provide instructions on how to build a weapon, and offer advice on what kind of events to target, when to attack and how to avoid law enforcement.

On how to regulate AI



Wants to ensure AI companies are reporting attempts to dangerously manipulate the technology to law enforcement.

Explore defenses against potential AI attacks, like a defensive AI model or other tools.

Work with other committees in Congress that oversee AI safety and introduce a comprehensive package of legislation quickly.

Work with private companies to balance regulation and market competition.

On technology outages



The Senate should thoroughly investigate the cause of outages at major technology companies and government systems in recent weeks.

The administration should take AI more seriously as a threat to national security.

Transcript

You recently requested a study that ultimately determined that common AI models like ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Grok can be used to plan terrorist attacks and violence, or other assaults on U.S. institutions. What was your reaction to those findings of that study, and how do you plan to use it as chair of the Homeland Security Committee?

Well, the findings were really, really concerning. Not entirely surprising, to be sure. But look, what happened here was that we deployed four undercover investigators to these four platforms and queried the platforms as a bad actor would, to find out if we could circumvent their safeguards to get instructions about how to conduct a serious terrorist attack on the United States of America. And what we found is that each of the four platforms were able to be exploited within about 12 hours to get detailed instructions not only about how to build a bomb -- for instance where to find the ingredients -- but what kind of events would be good targets, what dates or times would be best to deploy the attack, where to park, how to avoid law enforcement.

It was really, really concerning. So it is a reminder and really a foundation of the work we need to do to ensure that AI companies can't release models before they have critical safeguards in place.

These companies are under enormous competitive pressure to release new products really, really quickly, and it is clear from this investigation that they are doing so at our country's peril, and we need to take steps to make sure that they can't do it in the future. And that will be one of the first orders of business of our Homeland Security Committee come January.

What responsibility and resources do you have as committee chair, and what can you do as a committee to regulate artificial intelligence in the U.S.?

Well, I want to be clear, too, that while the companies responded that their newer models have better safeguards, the older models are still out there. And we don't want the AI companies to be learning in public at the nation's expense. So the resources we have on the Homeland Security Committee are investigation and legislation.

So, we will have hearings early on in this Congress with experts to make sure that we are learning everything we can about the vulnerabilities of these AI systems, and then make sure that we are establishing safeguards that mean that an AI company can't release a new model until it is clear that they have safeguards in place that would prevent the kind of exploitation of the model that we have seen from our own watchdog investigation. That's critical.

It is also critical that AI companies are held to a high standard about reporting bad actors who attempt to manipulate their models in this way to law enforcement. And thirdly, we need to determine what kind of defensive mechanisms we need to protect our country and our critical infrastructure from these attacks. Do we need to deploy our own AI defensively, and how do we develop that? What kind of other defenses does our critical infrastructure, both privately held and publicly held, need to have to make sure that they are prepared to combat this kind of attack? So those are some of the things that we can put into law.

There are other committees in Congress that will oversee different aspects of AI safety in the commercial area, for instance, or in our intelligence community. But what the Democratic Congress is focused on doing is making sure that we bring together all of the work that we're doing across Congress into one AI package to pass into law as quickly as we can in this Congress.

Senator, do you see any risks to regulation?

I think it's important always to do regulation intelligently and in an area like this, where the private sector controls so much of the technology that is at issue here, that we work constructively with the private sector. The most important thing we can do is to have a level competitive playing field for our AI companies, and that level playing field has to include some requirements and rules of the road that make sure that there isn't a race to the bottom where so much emphasis is put on the speed of release of new models that we are releasing increasingly threatening models that can harm the United States.

We are also at a time, obviously, when this president has decided that he would rather go fast with AI and in fact, allow the release of our most advanced chips to our global adversaries, then regulate. And I think that's a real mistake, because I think at the end of the day, we need to have safe AI that leads, that is on the cutting edge. The two are not mutually exclusive.

Recent major tech outages have sparked concern for many Americans, and a lot of those outages have, of course, been related to AI and cyber security. Now, the White House and tech companies have maintained that those outages were not related to cyber attacks or harmful actors. I know some of your colleagues have called for more investigation. Should the government demand more information about those outages?

Yes, we should have fulsome investigations into the root of those outages. We need to understand whether this was just, as some in the administration have suggested, AI kind of getting ahead of itself or ahead of the systems it was exploring in what some reports say was an attempt to detect vulnerabilities in the system. It is also possible that bad actors were doing their own kind of testing to see what kind of vulnerabilities they could find.

We need a complete investigation, and we need this administration to take national security as it is impacted by AI much more seriously than it is.