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NH 2026 General Election Results

NH News Recap: Election outcomes and a historic wildfire

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Clare Shanahan,
Rick Ganley
Published November 6, 2026 at 12:13 PM EST
Post-election business: 2026 campaign signs dropped off at the Manchester waste drop-off following the midterm election.
Lau Guzmán
/
NHPR
Post-election business: 2026 campaign signs dropped off at the Manchester waste drop-off following the midterm election.

New Hampshire voters turned out to the polls in droves Tuesday and ushered Democrats into offices around the state. In the days since the election some surprising results, including the breakdown of the Executive Council and down ballot state races have taken shape.

On the New Hampshire News Recap, NHPR Senior Politics Reporter Josh Rogers brings us a deeper look at the election results and what happens next.

Other stories this week:

  • NHPR Senior Youth and Education Reporter Annmarie Timmins talks us through the complicated tax cap ballot question. The measure passed in about half of New Hampshire towns, but there are still some misconceptions about how it will be applied.
  • And, a historic wildfire has been raging in the White Mountain National Forest this week, at one point spanning about 1,000 acres. Crews are working the blaze with special reinforcements and equipment and hope to have it in control next week.

Guests:

  • NHPR Senior Politics Reporter Josh Rogers
  • NHPR Senior Youth and Education Reporter Annmarie Timmins
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Clare Shanahan
As the Morning Edition producer, I aim to make sure listeners start their day with the most important, interesting and entertaining news told with accuracy and integrity. I believe in telling complex stories, platforming different voices and doing my part to keep New Hampshire listeners informed on the issues that impact their lives.
See stories by Clare Shanahan
Rick Ganley
As the host of Morning Edition, my aim is to present news and stories to New Hampshire listeners daily that inform and entertain with credibility, humility and humor.
See stories by Rick Ganley
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