NH News Recap: Election outcomes and a historic wildfire

New Hampshire voters turned out to the polls in droves Tuesday and ushered Democrats into offices around the state. In the days since the election some surprising results, including the breakdown of the Executive Council and down ballot state races have taken shape.

On the New Hampshire News Recap, NHPR Senior Politics Reporter Josh Rogers brings us a deeper look at the election results and what happens next.

Other stories this week:



NHPR Senior Youth and Education Reporter Annmarie Timmins talks us through the complicated tax cap ballot question. The measure passed in about half of New Hampshire towns, but there are still some misconceptions about how it will be applied.

And, a historic wildfire has been raging in the White Mountain National Forest this week, at one point spanning about 1,000 acres. Crews are working the blaze with special reinforcements and equipment and hope to have it in control next week.

Guests:

