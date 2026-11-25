The ski season is underway in New Hampshire. Black Mountain in Jackson opened Wednesday, the first ski area in the state to spin its lifts for the 2026-27 season.

Other resorts are following close behind: Bretton Woods will open for the season on Thanksgiving Day, and Waterville Valley plans to open Saturday for its 60th season.

At Black Mountain , the skiing on opening day is limited to the upper mountain, due to recent warm weather across the region. So skiers and riders will only be able to ski from the summit to the midway area near its Alpine Cabin, and then will need to ride the double chairlift down to the base and parking lot.

Courtesy / Black Mountain Black Mountain Ski Area in Jackson celebrated their opening day Nov. 25, 2026.

Other ski resorts that open for early season often adopt similar plans. Okemo in Vermont, for example, will have skiing and riding on the upper mountain only when it opens for the season on Saturday.

For early season, often the available terrain is best suited for moderate and more advanced skiers.

Cranmore in North Conway plans to open its Mountain Adventure Park, with snow tubing, this weekend, and has its snowmaking guns going in preparation for the ski season start.

Jessyca Keeler, president of Ski New Hampshire, said there are several ski areas opening in the coming days. The warm weather this year is maybe more challenging than in other years, but mountain operations are often better equipped to deal with climate fluctuations.

“What’s exciting, too, is that ski areas for years have been investing in snowmaking systems that are more and more efficient and can make a lot more snow in less time,” she said. “So when we do have these variations in temperature, they can take advantage of them and make a lot more snow than they maybe could have five or 10 years ago.”

Thanksgiving is traditionally a time when a small number of ski areas open in the Granite State, with reliance on manmade snow.