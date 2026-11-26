Most artists hone a signature style or stay within a preferred medium. Victoria Elbroch sticks to the sticks.

Over the last 25 years, the Kittery-based fine artist has drawn hundreds of old, weather-worn trees. Now, her work is on display at Manchester’s Currier Museum of Art through January 2027.

Elbroch started with rough sketches of the gnarled oaks outside her parents’ house, on trips back home to England. While traveling in Asia with her husband, Lawrence, she found herself returning to ancient, arboreal subjects, like chir pines and banyans.

But family obligations and tight itineraries always left her feeling rushed, her work incomplete.

Alicia Sanyal / NHPR Victoria’s husband, Lawrence, is a photographer. The couple often collaborates on multi-media creations like this one.

Then, in 2019, she was awarded the $25,000 Piscataqua Region Artist Advancement Grant from the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation. That funded a trip to the English countryside, where she could take her time capturing the surrounding silhouettes, as Lawrence snapped pictures for his own portfolio.

“He'd take photographs, and I would draw, and there was no rush,” said Elbroch, gazing at the various works-in-progress lining her studio walls. “And I could come back and have a cup of coffee and warm up and go out again and visit the tree in a different light.”

Through their now-annual returns to pastoral England, Victoria has fine-tuned that slow daily routine into a structured artistic process.

Every morning of their month-long stay, the Elbrochs set out in search of the day’s muse, sometimes walking up to seven miles a day hunting down the perfect tree.

Alicia Sanyal / NHPR A scene from Elbroch’s sketchbook.

Once they’ve found “a tree that really sets [them] on fire,” Victoria gets to work sketching a bare-bones outline onsite. At night, back in their rental room, she’ll add splashes of color, meandering lines of walnut ink and salt crystals for texture.

“And then we come back,” Elbroch said. “Our suitcase is mostly drawings. And, you know, a few little clothes are sprinkled along the top.”

Back in her Seacoast studio, she’ll workshop her pieces, mixing them with bits of Larry’s photography or adding newspaper clippings. She’s fond of the cartoon people she cuts out from an inherited stack of nineteenth-century copies of The Illustrated London News .

Alicia Sanyal / NHPR Elbroch auditions different vintage newspaper cut-outs on her magnetized working wall, often putting people and the natural world in conversation with one another.

“I put them in front of the tree as though they're awestruck and they're looking up at it, just as I'm always struck,” Elbroch said. “You can see them thinking about the landscape in some way, maybe just relieved to be away from the everyday hubbub.”

Although some New Englanders struggle to enjoy the bare trees and bleak landscapes that define the region’s winter months, Elbroch loves relishing in and reproducing those kinds of dreary scenes.

“I get lost in the textures of the bark and all of the broken bits,” she said. “They've seen centuries of wonderful history going by them, and they're still there…You feel very unimportant as you're looking at them and very humble.”

Elbroch may never draw vibrant green trees under clear blue skies, but she’s starting to branch out: Some of her pieces portray lively tree root systems, teeming with nutrients and symbiotic relationships with neighboring fungi.

“The trees in a forest depend on each other, and they're all part of this reciprocal cooperation,” she said. “When we hear that forests are being cut down, and they're putting up just all the same tree, it just sickens me because it needs to be a diverse forest.”

Many of us may grumble as we don our winter layers, but Elbroch’s work encourages us to take a page out of her sketchbook – and appreciate stick season’s slower tempo, peculiar sights and sneaky signs of life.