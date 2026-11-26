This story was originally produced by the Valley News. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Cellphone bans that require students to store their phones in lockable pouches improve math and reading scores, according to a working paper by researchers at Dartmouth College, the Center for Education Policy Research at Harvard University and the Northwest Evaluation Association.

Both Vermont and New Hampshire require school districts to restrict cellphone use during the school day. Districts in the Twin States have discretion over how they enforce bans, and neither state requires lockable pouches. Lebanon schools and Hartford High School do not use them.

Jack Rooney, director of communications and community relations for the Lebanon School District, said the district uses an “off-and-away” policy. Hartford High School also uses an “off-and-away” policy, according to Amy Molina, Hartford High School principal.

The Center for Education Policy Research announced the study findings Tuesday via press release. Researchers at the three institutions analyzed data from 3.3 million students attending 4,600 schools from 2021 to 2026. The study found achievement gains at schools with lockable pouches began in the first year and continued every year for the next three years.

Lockable pouches are small fabric cases that students seal their phones inside during the school day. The pouches lock shut and can only be opened with a magnetic device, usually kept by school staff.

The study found that the effects of lockable pouches did not differ across elementary, middle and high schools, nor across prior achievement, race or gender.

Douglas Staiger, the John Sloan Dickey Third Century Professor in the Social Sciences at Dartmouth, was one of seven co-authors of the report. He said he and the co-authors pursued the study because many people have speculated that cellphones were the driving cause of students’ gradual, long-term decline in test scores since 2013.

Tuesday’s study, called “Phone-Free Schools and Achievement Growth: A Student Level Analysis,” found the achievement gain was equivalent to one to two weeks of additional learning per year, or two minutes per hour of class time.

The annual gains reversed about half the annual losses schools had experienced since 2013, according to the study.

The study used data from the Northwest Evaluation Association, the nonprofit that runs MAP reading and math assessments that schools in 49 states and the District of Columbia use to measure growth among students in grades 3 through 10.

In addition to the analysis of schools using lockable pouches, the study evaluated data from 22 states that had implemented bell-to-bell or instructional-time bans in the 2025-26 academic year. New Hampshire’s ban was included in the analysis, but Vermont’s ban was not included because the ban did not take effect until the 2026-27 academic year.

In schools in those states, students showed gains in reading and math, but researchers cautioned that findings might be confounded by existing trends in those states. Staiger said many schools within those states had already implemented bans, and states enforced the bans differently.

At the end of the report, researchers recommended state leaders encourage other platforms, like YouTube and TikTok, to adopt similar restrictions and make similar data-sharing commitments to recent changes implemented by Meta.

Following an agreement with several state attorneys general in August, Meta set daily time limits for teenagers, muted notifications during school hours and granted new controls for parents. The agreement established an independent foundation for Meta to share consented user data to advance further research.

Staiger said researchers have little data on how students engage with cellphones and social media at home. Staiger said declines in test scores and youth mental health challenges could all be affected by kids staying up late, online bullying and declines in at-home reading due to screen use.

“We don’t think this is only happening through school,” Staiger said of test score declines.

The researchers behind Tuesday’s report recommended that states work with Meta and other social media companies to gather aggregated data on the amount of time students spend on platforms at specific times during the day and week. That data could be used to further study how cellphones affect academic achievement and mental health, Staiger said.