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NH News Recap: Climate change and wildfires, plus a look at deer season, and summer camp memories

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Clare Shanahan,
Rick Ganley
Published November 13, 2026 at 9:56 AM EST
Firefighters work to contain the Wild River Fire, the largest fire in the White Mountain National Forest since 1918.
WMNF
/
U.S. Forest Service
Firefighters work to contain the Wild River Fire, the largest fire in the White Mountain National Forest since 1918.

Climate change has made the Wild River Fire, a wildfire that has been burning for nearly two weeks in the White Mountains, more intense and difficult to contain.

Ongoing drought provided plenty of fuel for the blaze, and unusually warm days and nights gave the fire more energy to burn, experts say.

NHPR reporter Kate Dario tells us what she learned from climatologists and foresters.

Other stories this week:

  • Wednesday marked the start of the rifle deer hunting season, and the pastime seems to have found renewed popularity in New Hampshire.
  • And, former attendees reflect on the potential sale of a Girl Scout camp on Lake Winnipesaukee.

Guests:

  • Concord Monitor Reporter David Brooks
  • NHPR Senior Youth and Education Reporter Annmarie Timmins
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NH News Morning EditionN.H. News RecapWhite Mountain National ForestLake Winnipesaukee
Clare Shanahan
As the Morning Edition producer, I aim to make sure listeners start their day with the most important, interesting and entertaining news told with accuracy and integrity. I believe in telling complex stories, platforming different voices and doing my part to keep New Hampshire listeners informed on the issues that impact their lives.
See stories by Clare Shanahan
Rick Ganley
As the host of Morning Edition, my aim is to present news and stories to New Hampshire listeners daily that inform and entertain with credibility, humility and humor.
See stories by Rick Ganley
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