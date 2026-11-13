NH News Recap: Climate change and wildfires, plus a look at deer season, and summer camp memories

Climate change has made the Wild River Fire, a wildfire that has been burning for nearly two weeks in the White Mountains, more intense and difficult to contain.

Ongoing drought provided plenty of fuel for the blaze, and unusually warm days and nights gave the fire more energy to burn, experts say.

NHPR reporter Kate Dario tells us what she learned from climatologists and foresters.

Other stories this week:



Wednesday marked the start of the rifle deer hunting season, and the pastime seems to have found renewed popularity in New Hampshire.

And, former attendees reflect on the potential sale of a Girl Scout camp on Lake Winnipesaukee.

Guests:

