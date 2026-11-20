This week the Pan American Health Organization announced that the U.S. has reached a tipping point when it comes to measles; there have been enough sporadic outbreaks of the disease nationwide that it no longer holds elimination status.

There are no cases of measles confirmed yet in New Hampshire this year, though there have been over 5,400 across other states, including a small number of cases in Vermont.

This week on the New Hampshire News Recap, NHPR Health and Equity Reporter Olivia Richardson helps us break down what losing measles elimination status means, and how providers are responding here in New Hampshire.

Other stories this week:



The Monadnock Region has a new regional bus route that connects Peterborough and Keene to Nashua, Lowell and Boston. It could be big news for tourism and work in the area.

And, a bit of music from some members of Granite Garden, a New York City based band whose founders are currently spending time on New Hampshire's Seacoast. They recently stopped by to perform Live in Studio D.

Guests:

