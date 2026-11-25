U.S. Representative Maggie Goodlander was reelected this month to serve a second term as the Congresswoman for New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District.

She defeated Republican Lily Tang Williams to retain her seat. She serves on the House Armed Services and Small Business Committees.

Goodlander sat down with Morning Edition host Rick Ganley to discuss her plans and priorities for the next legislative session. Here are some takeaways from that conversation. A full transcript follows below.

On her priorities in Congress

Address affordability by ending the war in Iran and eliminating tariffs

Stop tariffs imposed by the President and return money to small business owners

Withhold Pentagon funding until Congress has more oversight over the Department of Defense

Hold regular votes on the war until it is brought to an end

Continue sending strong bipartisan bills to the President’s desk, even if many are being vetoed or left unsigned

This transcript has been lightly edited for clarity.

Now that you've been reelected, what will your priorities be in this next session?

My priorities are the concerns and the opportunities that I heard about every day on the campaign trail. And number one, is addressing the crisis of our time, which is the affordability crisis in the state and across our country.

We've got a lot of work to do to bring down costs, because what we see happening in every corner of our state are hardworking people working two to three jobs, still ending up thousands of dollars in the red. And this is not for unknown reasons. We know some of the biggest drivers of high costs are decisions that the president of the United States has made unilaterally for our country, including launching a war of choice in Iran and continuing to wage trade wars, which, you know, at bottom are the imposition of taxes on hard working people in the state.

What are the first steps you're thinking of taking as you move into this session?

Well, look, even before that, we've got a number of really important budget decisions to make as a Congress. And, you know, we have a deadline looming for December 11th. We have a responsibility under our Constitution to be responsible for taxpayer dollars and I believe the way that we need to end this war in Iran, it's a couple of things. Number one, every day that this war continues, every member of Congress should be forced to vote on it. The second piece is we've seen a series of blank checks written out to this Pentagon. It's the least transparent and least accountable Pentagon in American history.

I serve on the House Armed Services Committee, and it's our solemn responsibility to hold this Pentagon to account. And not a single penny should be appropriated to this Pentagon to continue offensive operations in Iran until we have clear answers from this president and authorization from Congress.

Well, as you said, you are a member of the House Armed Services Committee. Come January when you are in the majority, what do you see as the first steps in that committee?

It's our job to reclaim our basic responsibilities under the Constitution. That includes war powers. That includes the power of the purse. And relatedly, look, the taxes that small businesses and families in the state are paying from these trade wars. We've seen yet again today another headline that the president's going to reverse course and impose more tariffs. These are taxes on working people and the power to tax belongs to the United States Congress. So we need to take action on this front.

When it comes to U.S. military action. What can be done to ensure oversight from Congress in any future U.S. military action?

Well, look, I believe we need to take a hard look at our appropriations bills, because the power of the purse, to me, is one of the most powerful powers that a Congress can exercise to end a war.

We see that in our history, that this is how Congress has been a part of ending wars in American history and preventing wars from starting in the first place. So we've got in front of us a $1.5 trillion budget request from this Pentagon, and not a penny should be appropriated without the most basic guardrails. We've seen this president time and time again wage wars, including in Iran, which has now gone on for almost 270 days. We're coming up on a one year anniversary of this war.

Under no circumstances should any blank checks be issued again to this administration. And unfortunately, in the last two years, that's exactly what we've seen.

Well, you are a member as well of the House Committee on Small Business. We know inflation was top of mind for voters this year, as you mentioned at the top, especially true for business owners. So I'm curious about specifics on how you address that inflation and the high costs as a member. Obviously, you want to fight the tariffs, I imagine. You want to see those rolled back?

Yes, absolutely. We want to see an end to these taxes which you know we fought the first set of Liberation Day tariffs all the way to the Supreme Court. They were declared unconstitutional. We've been refunding small businesses at every turn that we're able to.

You'll be in the majority come January. But of course, you are working with an administration that has said Donald Trump wants to be the veto president now. How do you work with him to get that done?

You know, I swore an oath to our Constitution to do my job under the Constitution, and we should send every good bill. And overwhelmingly, Rick, these are going to be bipartisan bills, just as the housing bill was. We should send those bills to the president's desk and keep sending them if he refuses to sign or if he vetoes any of these bills.