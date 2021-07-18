morning edition

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A wildfire in the White Mountains was intensified by climate change. Deer hunting season is underway, and former attendees remember a lakes region Girl Scout Camp.
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With the midterm elections in the rearview mirror, we look at surprising takeaways and next steps. And, a historically large wildfire is ongoing in the White Mountain National Forest.
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On this election special edition, catch up with some of the top issues candidates are facing this election season, how the races are going and what to expect while voting Tuesday.
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Constitution Party candidate Edmond LaPlante is running for the U.S. Senate.
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The memorial will be unveiled on the 25th anniversary of Sept. 11. It honors the lives lost in the attacks, including four people with ties to Dover.
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It may not seem like it, but the days are slowly lengthening, and there are other glimmers in the winter landscape.
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A listener asks why she is seeing moths flitting about at the coldest time of year.
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There are fewer than 3,000 Blanding’s turtles in the northeast. We spend some time with NH naturalist and author Sy Montgomery to learn how she’s helping to give the endangered turtles a head start.
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NHPR's Document team investigates how New Hampshire became the center of one of the biggest youth detention abuse scandals in America.
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Tune in for NPR’s First in the Nation primary coverage on Tuesday, Jan. 23 beginning at 7 p.m. Live coverage from New Hampshire Public Radio begins at 8 p.m.