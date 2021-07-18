-
Here at Something Wild, we love all things wild (even blackflies!) but sometimes it can be helpful to look beyond a single species and consider how many…
-
This spring Civics 101 hosts Nick Capodice and Hannah McCarthy asked K-12 students from around the Granite State and across the country to record a short…
-
Spring in New Hampshire is a double-edged sword. On one hand you have longer, warmer days —plants and trees are blooming! On the other hand, the pollen…
-
For some, maple sugaring is a perennial ritual, painstakingly completed as we usher out the bitter wisps of winter, and embrace balmier, brighter days of…
-
February in New Hampshire can be a bitter time, weather-wise.In some places, layers of ice and snow still weigh heavily on conifer limbs, and on the souls…
-
Each year, bird enthusiasts across North America eagerly await the Winter Finch Forecast. Published every fall since 1999, the Winter Finch Forecast…
-
This time of year, you're likely to see cars and pickup trucks heading home on the highways with fresh-cut Christmas trees tied to roofs or in the truck…
-
2020 has been a challenging year, but NHPR is wrapping it up on a high note with Holidays By Request IV. Join Morning Edition Host Rick Ganley and…
-
As we hunker down for the winter weather, we’re frequently too preoccupied with what is in our front yards that we tend not to notice what isn’t there.…
-
By the time the cold weather months hit us, three of New Hampshire’s eight species of bats have already migrated to warmer places in the South and…