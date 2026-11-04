Wild River Fire near Gorham spreads to 1,000 acres

A wildfire in steep terrain in the White Mountains has expanded and is now burning about 1,000 acres, according to the White Mountain National Forest.

The Wild River Fire was first spotted Sunday afternoon. It is only 11% contained, according to a spokesperson for the White Mountain National Forest.

The wildfire is located approximately seven miles southeast of Gorham.

“The Wild River Fire is actively burning in timber, snags, and leaf litter,” the agency said. “Gaining access to the fire is difficult due to steep and rugged terrain.”

Drought in the area has dried out conditions in the mountains, as firefighters work to create a perimeter around the fire.

The federal government has assigned 50 personnel to respond, and is using drone and helicopter assistance.

The Forest Service instructs drivers who encounter smoke to slow down and turn on their headlights, and asks people to avoid flying personal drones near the fire.

The WMNF Forest Service said smoke may be visible in surrounding communities, but there are currently no significant threats to life or property.

White Mountain National Forest Wild River Fire near Gorham on Tues. Nov. 3.

Editor's note: This story was first published Nov. 2, and further updated Nov. 3 and Nov.4 with information from the Forest Service.