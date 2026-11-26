Thanksgiving is a day for food, football, and — for some — an early morning run.

More than 500 people ran Bow’s 18th annual Turkey Trot Thursday. Fifteen-year-old Theresa Kelso, of Bow, was there to greet them — wearing a full turkey costume, just as she has since the start of middle school.

“It's kind of just the thing I look forward to every year,” she said. “I really like cheering people up and cheering people on during races.”

Bow’s Mike Berrigan wore a Pilgrim hat. His son Elias Berrigan, 20, chose one shaped like a roast turkey. It was fitting because he cooks the Thanksgiving turkey. His secret recipe? Topping it with bacon to keep it moist.

Rachel Gray, of Bow, came with her children, Lila, 9, and Daniel, 7. The ladies wore tutus. Daniel wore a hat that read “Gobble til you wobble.”

Daniel said the family had a strategy for navigating the 5K race.

“If someone wants to walk, we're gonna walk,” he said. “If someone wants to run, we're gonna run.”

This was the family’s third Turkey Trot.

“We love being with our town and doing something fun together,” Gray said. “We see everyone we know, and it's a great way to just see all of our friends before we all go off for our own individual celebrations.”

1 of 6 — IMG_9223.jpg This was the third race for Elias Berrigan and his dad Mike, of Bow. Annmarie Timmins / NHPR 2 of 6 — IMG_9211.jpg Bryan Aja, of Bow, with daughters Lumi and Westlyn, said his wife Noela signed him up. Annmarie Timmins / NHPR 3 of 6 — IMG_9214.jpg Matthew Fossum, of Bow, ran his fifth Turkey Trot. Annmarie Timmins / NHPR 4 of 6 — IMG_9228.jpg Michael Thresher, of Concord, brought his dog Maple. Annmarie Timmins / NHPR 5 of 6 — IMG_9232.jpg Jonathan and Emily Pietrangelo, with their kids Mia, Avery, and Isabel, ran the race with, Emily's father, Mike Mayo. Annmarie Timmins / NHPR 6 of 6 — IMG_9234.jpg Rachel Gray, and her children Lila and Daniel, of Bow, made it a festive race. Annmarie Timmins / NHPR

Matthew Fossum, of Bow, looked warm and festive. His shorts had rubber duckies on them. His shirt read, “Run Now, Gobble Later.” Winners could take home pies, and Fossum was hoping to leave with an apple one.

“I was told we didn't get the right kind of apple pie,” he said. His daughter wanted one with a crust topping, not a crumb topping.

Noela and Bryan Aja, of Bow, put the turkey in the smoker before coming to the race with daughters Lumi, 6, and Westlyn, 9. Bryan Aja said he was there because his wife signed him up.

“I don't like running,” he said, laughing, “but I ran an ultramarathon and I still don't like running.”

The race raises money for the Bow Police Association and the Bow Athletic Club and raises money for youth recreation and community initiatives.