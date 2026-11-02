Costco gets approval to build a new store in Newington, eyes 2027 opening

This story was originally produced by the Portsmouth Herald. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

The Newington Board of Selectmen and Planning Board took steps Oct. 26 to move the Seacoast Landing project forward, after months of meetings and negotiations.

The Planning Board granted Costco Wholesale conditional approval to construct its planned 167,000-square-foot membership store and gas station at Seacoast Landing, on the site of the former Mall at Fox Run, which is being demolished.

The approval came with 17 conditions, including stipulations designed to reduce traffic impact on Gosling Road and Woodbury Avenue. The board is requiring all construction and delivery trucks to enter and leave the site via exits 3 and 4 on the Spaulding Turnpike.

Kim Masiuk, P.E., senior project manager and civil engineer at BL Companies, said Costco's plan is to close on the land in early 2027 with the goal of beginning construction in April and opening in November. This matches the timelines officials have previously stated for the project.

Read more at Seacoastonline.